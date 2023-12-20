Jefferson Consulting Group Awarded U.S. Air Force 505th Test and Training Group Academic & Training Support Contract

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Consulting Group announces the recent award by the U.S. Air Force 505th Command and Control Wing (CCW) of a 5 year, $38.8M contract to provide Academic and Training Support. Under this contract, Jefferson, and its partners, ACT1 and B3H, will provide course instruction, mission support, and exercise support to the 505th Command and Control Wing (505 CCW) in their mission to prepare and enable the joint force to execute war-winning command and control of airpower.

"As we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with the U.S. Air Force, we are not just winning a contract; we are earning the privilege to support CCW in their efforts to shape the future of excellence in Academic and Training Support," said Janet Clement, Chief Executive Officer. "As the Chief Delivery Officer of Jefferson, I am honored and excited to work with the 505th CCW to support such an important mission," said Martin Mackes.

About Jefferson: Jefferson is an award-winning, minority- and woman-owned small business and a proven leader in acquisition, program management and strategic services, and human capital. Jefferson has more than 25 years of experience supporting more than 60 federal agency clients, helping them to address challenges and improve performance in the U.S. and overseas.

