Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone Shipments

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix , a leading brand in smart technology, proudly announces its remarkable growth in Q3 2023. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix has now claimed a spot among the top 10 global smartphone brands by shipments. The report indicates that Infinix achieved the largest year-on-year increase in units among global smartphone brands, with an achievement of 4.2 million units. This translates to a growth of 74.8% when comparing Q3 to the same quarter of last year. This impressive growth underscores Infinix's commitment to democratizing cutting-edge technology for a wider audience.

"We prioritize the needs of today's youth by tailoring our smart devices to their preferences. Fusing state-of-the-art technology with a touch of style, we consistently deliver products that capture consumer hearts. Our latest offerings, including the GT 10 Pro and ZERO 30 series, have received widespread acclaim for their affordability and reliable gaming and vlogging capabilities. Furthermore, our innovative brand strategy and collaborative partnerships contribute to maintaining a youthful and appealing brand image. Our impressive growth in Q3 2023 underscores our dedication to innovation, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction." - Benjamin Jiang, CEO of Infinix.

Prioritizing Gen Z

With an acute understanding of the desires of young consumers, Infinix has made its mark in over 70 global markets. The brand's recognition stems from groundbreaking technologies, exemplified by the pioneering Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) front camera in the ZERO 30 5G and the GT 10 Pro, celebrated for its cyberpunk style and top-tier gaming performance.

Infinix's strategic partnerships and brand awareness initiatives have propelled it into the top 10 global smartphone brands. During the Venice International Film Festival, Infinix joined forces with the Italian Pavilion for the "New Image, New Lifestyle | Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story" session, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking. This emphasized the significance of storytelling through smartphone video and the art of video blogging. Highlighting its commitment to an outstanding gaming experience, Infinix designated the GT 10 Pro as the dedicated device for the prestigious PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Collaborations with Mobile Legends, FreeFire, Sound by JBL, and others have further expanded the brand's presence, resonating with a diverse and extensive audience.

Emerging Market Success

Infinix is excelling in emerging markets like Nigeria, Indonesia, and the Philippines and is committed to global expansion. Acknowledging the significance of venturing into developed markets as a long-term goal, the company prioritizes establishing a robust e-commerce foundation. This approach ensures a direct and cost-effective means of reaching consumers.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with first in class technology, Infinix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

