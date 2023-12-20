71% of consumers use subscriptions to manage health and wellness goals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for New Year's resolutions, Recurly releases new consumer research showing the impact of subscriptions on the health and wellness journey of American consumers.

71% of consumers surveyed rely on subscriptions to help hit their health and wellness goals. The subscriptions consumers use range from biometric tracking and fitness apps to food delivery and weight management apps to prescription subscriptions and stress management apps.

These findings and more explored the health and wellness priorities for 2024 as Recurly , the leading subscription management and billing platform, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults for its new report, Recurly: Consumers Subscribe to Health in 2024 .

2024's top resolutions—and subscriptions to support these resolutions—are below:

In 2024, workout apps (33%) inched past gym memberships (32%) in popularity, followed closely by fitness trackers (30%).

Stress management apps are rapidly emerging as a consumer choice, with 83% more individuals incorporating them into their 2024 plans compared to those who used it in 2023.

Prescription subscriptions saw 22% year-over-year growth.

"Subscriptions are the primary way that consumers are supporting their health and wellness goals in 2024", said Theresa McEndree, CMO at Recurly. "Consumers are prioritizing mental and physical health—and subscriptions play a vital role in supporting these resolutions. We are seeing exciting growth in this category in everything from weight management to nutritional support and meditation."

There is a tremendous focus on health and wellness as a culture, and subscriptions are playing a vital role. Recurly supports many of the leading health and wellness subscriptions, offering a flexible platform for growth and HIPAA compliance. This is vital as subscription businesses scale, as many employers and insurance companies are starting to support health and wellness goals. Recurly works with health and wellness subscription businesses—everything from weight management to prescription subscriptions to consumer goods, such as nutraceuticals.

Highlights from the survey include:

The most popular health and wellness-related resolutions for 2024 indicate less focus on weight and a stronger focus on overall well-being. The highest-ranking goals were improving physical health (52%), improving mental health (44%) and losing weight (39%).

Among those planning to lose weight in 2024, 26% are considering weight management apps, and 24% are considering weight management prescriptions and medications to help achieve their goals.

Gen Z women and millennial moms are leading the mental health revolution. 56% of Gen Z respondents plan to improve their mental health in 2024. 58% of millennial moms want to do the same, and 48% want to effectively manage stress in 2024. Among baby boomers, only 25% have the goal of improving their mental health.

When asked about the impact on health and wellness from using subscription services in 2023, nearly three-quarters of respondents (71%) said they saw improvement, with 22% saying it led to significant improvement.

58% of all respondents said they plan to spend under $50 per month on health and wellness apps, and 26% of Gen Z and millennials plan to spend $101 or more per month.

To read the full Recurly: Consumers Subscribe to Health in 2024, click here .

