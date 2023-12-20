Bridgestone to Showcase a Customizable Suite of Solutions for Commercial Fleets at CES 2024

Bridgestone will return to the Consumer Electronics Show on January 9 - 12 to present an end-to-end customer experience that is aimed at enhancing sustainability, efficiency, safety and productivity for fleets of all sizes.

The company's booth will showcase a portfolio of tire products, services and solutions, known as Bridgestone Fleet Care, which together create value for commercial fleets.

Bridgestone will host special guests Truckers Against Trafficking, Kodiak and Penske to discuss real challenges facing society today and how partnerships in the transportation industry are helping address them.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone will return to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9-12, 2024, to showcase industry-leading products and mobility solutions for the commercial segment that are shaping the future of transportation. Bridgestone will present how its end-to-end customer experience, comprised of a suite of solutions, is driving sustainability, efficiency, safety and productivity for fleets large and small. In addition, the company will join strategic partners Kodiak, Penske, and Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) for discussions surrounding challenges and opportunities that impact both fleets and society at-large that will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

The Bridgestone booth at the 2024 Consumer Electronic Show features the latest in commercial trucking technology and the company's vision for the nation's roadways. (PRNewswire)

Through the Bridgestone Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026), Bridgestone will shift its management approach to "PASSION for Excellence," which embodies the company's passion to continue supporting the mobility of people and objects. Bridgestone will focus on premium business and solution business to create a "new premium."

Establish Mobility Technology Business in North America

Best-in-class tires, services and technologies are independently good for customers, but when combined, they can unlock new value, including enhanced ease and efficiency for our customers. Bridgestone's customizable solutions comprised of premium tires, tire and service solutions, and fleet management tools aims to deliver data and insights that help commercial fleets improve sustainability and efficiency while maximizing safety and productivity. Connecting tires, technology and teamwork offers customers a full range of services that can generate bottom-line improvements to their business at every step. Bridgestone will showcase key elements that make "Bridgestone Fleet Care" an end-to-end resource for fleets, including:

ENLITEN Technology – The Bridgestone ENLITEN technology stack marks a major pivot in how the company approaches tire design to deliver both dynamic performance and increased use of renewable and recycled materials 1 . Bridgestone's recently announced expansion to its Warren County, Tenn. , tire plant will integrate ENLITEN technology for commercial applications. Bridgestone aims to integrate the exceptional capabilities of ENLITEN technology across its business, providing excellence in casing durability, retreadability, rolling resistance and wear for all applications. With ENLITEN, Bridgestone will develop and deliver ENLITEN technology equipped tires customized for customers, all while working to exceed customer and market demands.

Retreading – For more than six decades, Bridgestone Bandag has been at the forefront of tire retreading and responsible for keeping an estimated 300 million tires out of the waste stream. When paired with other Bridgestone Fleet Care services and solutions, retreading allows fleets to extend the life of their casing asset and contribute to their sustainability goals.

Service Solutions – The Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network, the largest network in the industry 2 , delivers value through Fleet Care with service event management for planned and unplanned maintenance and innovative mobile on-site service.

Tire Solutions – Bridgestone tire monitoring and asset management solutions are advancing how data can be used to inform and optimize daily operation for fleets. By making tires "smarter" through real-time tire monitoring, these solutions are designed to help fleets reduce tire costs, increase productivity and improve safety.

Fleet Management Solutions: Fleet Care provides end-to-end solutions for fleet management, leveraging sophisticated platforms to help keep vehicles, assets, and drivers safe and operating efficiently. These solutions include GPS tracking, video telematics, driver behavior management, accident reduction solutions, route optimization and asset utilization tools.

In addition to featuring Bridgestone Fleet Care, the company will activate in other ways that demonstrate their commitment to enabling great social and customer value, including:

Promoting Sustainability through Motorsports – This year marked the tenth anniversary of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, where university teams from across the globe descended upon Australia to push the limits of technological innovation and travel the outback in vehicles powered only by the energy of the sun. Booth guests can explore the event through the lens of Eclipse ÉTS from École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) in Montreal, Quebec , and learn more about Bridgestone's broader commitment to push the limits of sustainable mobility through motorsports.

Leveraging Trucking Industry to Combat Human Trafficking – Bridgestone will host non-profit Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to debut a new TAT technology that will make it easier to report signs of human trafficking on America's roadways. The organization educates, empowers and mobilizes members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat domestic sex trafficking as part of their everyday jobs. Bridgestone will team up with longtime partner TAT for a panel on January 9 to further discuss the issue and share resources that support the mission.

Advancing Mobility with Strategic Partnerships – In addition to the company's human trafficking panel, on January 10 Bridgestone will join self-driving trucking company Kodiak Robotics for a discussion on maximizing safety and productivity for fleets. Kodiak's founder will also share the emotional journey that drove his vision for the future of fleet transportation, and how Bridgestone's partnership is helping to realize that vision. On January 11 , Bridgestone will join Penske for a conversation on fleet industry challenges in "meeting ambitious goals for sustainability and energy efficiency." Fleets are working hard to reduce their carbon footprint for a cleaner future for mobility, and Bridgestone is coming alongside fleets to enable them with the technologies they will need to be successful.

Bridgestone's presence at CES 2024 supports the company's E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) to realize a sustainable society.

Bridgestone will be on display in Booth 4465 in West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2024 media days are Jan. 7 - 8, 2024, and public days are Jan. 9 - 12, 2024.

1 The combination of ENLITEN technology attributes applicable to a specific tire product may vary.

2 Based on the largest number of total points of sale in the commercial tire dealer network in the U.S.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

