Canopy App Recognized with Three Notable Parenting Awards For AI Parental Control Solution

National Parenting Product Award, The National Parenting Center and The Mom's Choice Award All Offer Seal of Approval to Solution That Keeps Kids Safe Online

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy.us , a leading artificial intelligence solution for combatting harmful digital content for kids and teens, announced today that they have won three prestigious awards for their AI parental control solution. The 2023 National Parenting Award (NAPPA) awarded Canopy in the Back-to-School category, The Mom's Choice Award (MCA) honored the brand in the Best in Family-Friendly Products and The National Parenting Center recognized Canopy among their Fall 2023 winners.

Canopy uses AI and machine learning to recognize and filter inappropriate content on digital devices. The proprietary platform has been trained for over 14 years and is 6x more accurate and faster than other competitors on the market. Canopy empowers families to customize their online experience while providing comprehensive protection on every website. From smart-filtering, porn filtering, anti-tampering features, URL, app and category blocking, sexting prevention, location tracking and screen time alerts, Canopy equips parent with the tools to monitor and protect children's online experience.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized by NAPPA, The National Parenting Center and MCA for our proprietary technology and are very proud to help ease parent's concerns with their kid's online safety," said Yaron Litwin, Canopy Chief Marketing Officer. "With digital devices as such a large part in everyone's lives today, it's crucial for parents not to remove their guards. By staying informed about potential dangers, we can protect our children from hidden threats and here at Canopy, we are dedicated to supporting and providing solutions to parents in any way that we can."

The MCA team raved about Canopy's key features including its Real-Time Smart Filter & Explicit Content Blocker, Sexting Alert, Screen Time Management, Location Awareness and more. Canopy was praised by The National Parenting Center for the app's effectiveness, ability to provide parents peace of mind, the quick and simple set up and countless impressive features such as the "downtime feature" which allows users to pause internet access during scheduled times in addition to the Removal Prevention feature which prevents a child or teen from deleting or disabling the app without parental password/permission.

The company also received exceptional reviews and feedback from the NAPPA team of evaluators and testers which includes:

"There is so much on the internet that is inappropriate for kids, so as they get used to devices and navigating the digital world, this is a good way to provide some protection."

"This is a good internet filter, using artificial intelligence. It scans as the child browses and detects and blocks explicit content. The program automatically blocks pornographic websites and can block just inappropriate content on sites such as covering revealing clothing. The app also has a locator, so parents know where their child is always."

About Canopy.us

Unleashing the power of AI and machine learning, Canopy takes the lead in safeguarding kids and teens from harmful digital content. With real-time recognition and blocking capabilities, Canopy empowers families to customize their online experience while providing comprehensive protection on every website. Navigate the digital realm with peace of mind, knowing that Canopy is your steadfast shield against online hazards.

