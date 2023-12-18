Signal Relief Teams Up with Brian Billick as Ambassador for The Signal Relief Patch

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Relief, an American-based company headquartered in American Fork, Utah with team members in states throughout the U.S., is collaborating with Brian Billick, former Superbowl winning NFL coach and commentator, throughout 2024 as a brand ambassador for the company's Signal Relief Patch. The Signal Relief Pain Patch is a new wellness product that transforms the way people can manage discomfort by providing a natural and effective alternative to traditional pain relief methods. Clinical testing has shown that the scientific technology in this innovative product has the potential to provide targeted relief, offering numerous benefits to those seeking relief from discomfort. The Signal Relief Patch contains microscopic particles that are arranged in an array and act as an antenna to detect and interrupt signals of pain, rerouting the body's generated pain messages through the patch and reducing the impact of pain while providing relief wherever and whenever needed.

"We have been looking for the right professional partner, one who has experience with pain and a broad reaching professional career helping others work through their pain," said Danielle Marriot, President of Signal Relief. "When we met with Coach Billick, it was like the stars aligned. He was looking for a relief option that was drug-free and reusable, and when Signal Relief immediately started helping him personally, he began to see the vision of what it could do for the sports world and active individuals."

Billick spoke about the collaboration stating, "As an avid golfer, swimmer and cyclist it's imperative I'm able to work through any pain and Signal Relief helps me do so. Having spent the majority of my life coaching in the NFL, I've witnessed the work of countless doctors, orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and chiropractors – all of whom stress 'motion is lotion,' and the importance of working the muscles and joints to get back on the field or back to your desired activity. I was thrilled when the opportunity came up to work with Signal Relief because I've experienced first-hand its ability to reduce the impact of pain, and I believe it can help millions more get back to their active lifestyle and will soon be a fixture in athletic training facilities at all levels."

Visit www.signalrelief.com/press for information and news.

