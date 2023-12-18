SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CERE, EGLE, ICVX, RAIN

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)'s sale to AbbVie Inc. for $45.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cerevel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)'s sale to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. for 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock. If you are an Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX)'s sale to AstraZeneca for $15.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones. If you are an Icosavax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)'s sale to Pathos AI, Inc. for $1.16 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right for potential cash payments of up to approximately $0.17 per share. If you are a Rain shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

