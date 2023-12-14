GESKE German Beauty Tech Announces Global Brand Launch

With over 250 products available in 131 countries, GESKE German Beauty Tech offers cutting edge beauty devices under $100

BERLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GESKE German Beauty Tech, a new global brand that merges German engineering, proven skincare expertise and AI technology, makes its worldwide debut with the launch of the first holistic SmartAppGuided™ skincare range, featuring 250 clinically tested and innovative skincare devices. By harnessing the power of AI, GESKE German Beauty Tech is helping users curate personalized skincare routines tailored to their skin's needs through its tech-centric beauty devices paired with the free AI-powered app. All GESKE German Beauty Tech devices have been awarded the Dermatest seal of approval, which is the most authoritative scientific label for independently tested products that come into contact with the skin.

"We are excited to debut GESKE German Beauty Tech in the United States. While the demand for skincare has continued to grow over the last few years, consumers are craving guidance on how to better upgrade and customize their existing routines," said Ekaterina Cherne, Brand Director at GESKE German Beauty Tech. "GESKE German Beauty Tech's mission is to make cutting-edge technology and AI in skincare accessible to everyone – whether this is their first foray into skincare devices, or they are experienced users seeking high-quality home-use devices at an affordable price point."

Poised at the forefront of beauty-tech innovation and G-Beauty, GESKE German Beauty Tech has developed over 150 specialized technologies, that are designed to target every consumer's specific skincare concerns, such as impurities, fine lines, texture, dark circles, and more. As GESKE German Beauty Tech's devices feature full-spectrum LED Lights, SmartSonic Pulsations, Pore-Opening Deep Warming, Fine Lines Refinement and many other advanced technologies, users can access expert skincare at accessible price points. All products are priced between $7.95 and $89.95 with an average price of $49.95 for a device, along with a 15-year guarantee in addition to the standard local product warranty.

GESKE German Beauty Tech devices are for anyone over the age of 14 looking to upgrade their at-home skincare routine. The collection is suitable for all skin types.

"The GESKE German Beauty Tech app incorporates cutting-edge AI technology, featuring an unmatched Skin Scan function that analyzes the unique needs of each individual's skin. Armed with this valuable information, users receive expert advice based on real-time analysis, guiding them towards a personalized skincare routine tailored to their specific needs," said Michael Geppelt, Head of Product Development at GESKE German Beauty Tech. "GESKE German Beauty Tech's AR Skin Scan exists within the AI-focused app to quickly and efficiently scan users' skin to determine any skin issues or areas of focus such as impurities, dark circles, eye bags, oily skin, texture, and fine lines. Directly following a Skin Scan, the GESKE German Beauty Tech free app will recommend products, and once users add products to 'Your Devices,' the algorithm curates a customized routine geared toward addressing your skin needs, with the help of 56,565 easy-to-follow training videos."

Users can download the GESKE German Beauty Tech app on Google Play or the Apple App Store for free and is available in 131 countries and in 45 languages. The GESKE German Beauty Tech app has been awarded with the CES Innovation Award 2023 as well as the prestigious German Innovation Award 2023, recognizing its ability to enhance and democratize beauty technology for all beauty consumers, through personalized SmartAppGuided™ skincare.

With the U.S. launch, over 40 products are available now on GESKE.com, Amazon and Urban Outfitters, in 11 showstopping colorways. Please see below for a sampling of the products available for purchase:

Facial Hydration Refresher | 4 in 1 ($29.95) : A pocket-friendly facial mister that gives the skin a hydrated boost of freshness. Developed for rejuvenating the skin on-the-go, safe for all skin types. : A pocket-friendly facial mister that gives the skin a hydrated boost of freshness. Developed for rejuvenating the skin on-the-go, safe for all skin types.

Sonic Facial Roller | 4 in 1 ($39.95) : Powered by GESKE German Beauty Tech's proprietary SmartSonic Pulsations technology with 14,000 sonic pulsations per minute to help visibility de-puff and firm up the skin for a toned appearance. : Powered by GESKE German Beauty Tech's proprietary SmartSonic Pulsations technology with 14,000 sonic pulsations per minute to help visibility de-puff and firm up the skin for a toned appearance.

Sonic Thermo Facial Brush | 6 in 1 ($49.95) : Removes up to 99.5% dirt, oil, and makeup residue through technology that deeply cleanses, lifts, smooths, and tones skin for a rejuvenated glow. Developed for deep daily cleansing, safe for all skin types. : Removes up to 99.5% dirt, oil, and makeup residue through technology that deeply cleanses, lifts, smooths, and tones skin for a rejuvenated glow. Developed for deep daily cleansing, safe for all skin types.

Sonic Warm & Cool Mask | 9 in 1 ($59.95) : Offers warming and cooling in conjunction with LED light technology that together helps the skin to absorb the active ingredients from skincare products at a deeper level so they can improve skin in the most efficient way. : Offers warming and cooling in conjunction with LED light technology that together helps the skin to absorb the active ingredients from skincare products at a deeper level so they can improve skin in the most efficient way.

Warm & Cool Eye Energizer | 6 in 1 ($59.95) : An efficient, all-in-one solution to reduce puffy, fatigued, dry eyes, dark circles, fine lines, and eye bags through massage, warming and cooling technology. : An efficient, all-in-one solution to reduce puffy, fatigued, dry eyes, dark circles, fine lines, and eye bags through massage, warming and cooling technology.

MicroNeedle Face & Body Roller | 8 in 1 ($49.95) : After just a few sessions of microneedling, the device's Cell Stimulation System works as a signal to boost the skin's own collagen production and rejuvenate itself, becoming firmer and smoother in the process. : After just a few sessions of microneedling, the device's Cell Stimulation System works as a signal to boost the skin's own collagen production and rejuvenate itself, becoming firmer and smoother in the process.

Whether a consumer is looking for understated or bold, the collection's vast shade range allows users to let their imagination run wild as they tap into a deeper level of personalization to elevate the look of their bathroom or vanity and curate a cohesive, spa-like experience at home. The full collection is available in Black, White, Gray, Starlight, Pink, Magenta, Purple, Midnight, Turquoise, Aquamarine, and Green.

The GESKE German Beauty Tech range currently includes skincare devices for facial and body care, along with a collection of skincare products specially developed to pair with the devices to allow for the optimal skincare experience. GESKE German Beauty Tech will be expanding its array of tech-forward, multifunctional skincare and body care devices, with hundreds of new devices currently in development.

To learn more, visit https://www.geske.com/.

About GESKE German Beauty Tech

GESKE German Beauty Tech is the first holistic and award-winning innovative beauty brand that debuted in 2022, with the commitment to advance the personal beauty and skincare industries. Combining consumer tech product and dermatologist insights, we enable you to reimagine your skin. GESKE German Beauty Tech brings to life the efficiency and precision of G-Beauty through science-backed technology, ergonomic designs and the power of AI. The result is a range of multifunctional skincare devices that allow a deeper level of personalization to align with user preference at an affordable price point. We are redefining the industry with the first holistic range of skincare solutions and our award-winning GESKE beauty app for a completely customized experience. Now available in 131 countries with over 250 products and 150+ specialized proprietary technologies, GESKE offers accessible and professional solutions for SmartAppGuided™ at-home skincare sessions to everyone.

