Westat Names Terry Moore Vice President of Innovation and Quality

Moore has an impressive business development and leadership track record and will build on Westat's success in the forefront of innovation and client-focused growth.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat, a leading provider of research, statistical, and professional services, today announced that Terry Moore, MPH, will join the company on January 1, 2024, as Vice President of Innovation and Quality. In this role, Moore will oversee and enhance processes to further align Westat with industry best practices in the full lifecycle of project and risk management, talent development, and quality assurance to meet client requirements.

Moore's research expertise, leadership skills, & commitment to collaboration will drive continued excellence at Westat.

Throughout her 30-year career, Moore has led goal-focused teams on high-visibility projects related to program evaluation, implementation, and quality measurement and improvement. Her research expertise, leadership skills, and commitment to collaboration and open communication will help drive continued innovation and excellence at Westat.

"Terry's wealth of research experience and track record of project excellence as well as her interpersonal, and coaching skills make her an invaluable asset to our team," says Scott Royal, PhD, President and CEO of Westat. "We look forward to the success we will achieve under her leadership of our innovation and quality efforts."

Moore joins Westat from Westat Insight, where she served as a senior advisor and mentor, oversaw business development and strategy, and directed health services research projects with specific expertise in Medicare and Medicaid program research, policy, and operations.

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

