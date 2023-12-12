DoDIIS Worldwide 2023: Immersive Wisdom showcases Remote Operations Center software platform for Denied and Low-Bandwidth Environments

No VR. Uses Commodity Desktops and Laptops. Collaborate at 100 kilobits per sec/user. Works offline with no comms.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a leading remote collaborative operations center software platform for distributed and disaggregated operations is showcasing its capabilities for denied and low-bandwidth operations at the DoDIIS 2023 Worldwide Conference.

Immersive Wisdom's software platform allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops.

"Immersive Wisdom allows for geographically dispersed military personnel to communicate even in the most challenging conditions," said Brian Behling, EVP of Immersive Wisdom. "The ability to stay in real-time sync across significant distances in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments is a critical need for our armed forces, and Immersive Wisdom delivers even when bandwidth is not assured."

Immersive Wisdom provides a patented, standardized software product platform, developed and proven over the past five years, allowing the joint force to leverage the same consistent capabilities for communication and collaboration-- cross-geography, cross-service, and cross-echelon.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote collaborative ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

