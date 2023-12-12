CounterFind to Safeguard Baseball Player Rights and Intellectual Property

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterFind, the leading online brand protection software in the sports, music and entertainment space, today announced that they have entered into an agreement with MLB Players, Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, to combat the proliferation of counterfeit and infringing products online. The agreement reflects the commitment of both organizations to protect the intellectual property rights and commercial interests of MLB players, elevating the sports industry's standards for online brand protection.

CounterFind's proprietary technology comprehensively scans major online global marketplaces and retail sites to identify infringements of player name, image, and likeness for every Major League player. The platform aggregates these infringements and automates the removal process across marketplaces in real time. This proactive approach aims to protect the value of MLB Players, Inc.'s intellectual property by targeting sellers who seek to sell unlicensed products.

"It's imperative to protect and enhance the value of MLB Players, Inc., intellectual property and that of our Players," said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director for MLB Players, Inc. "We felt we had an obligation to combat the various challenges unlicensed products were creating for business partners. CounterFind's software solutions and personal support made them an obvious fit to help us protect our Players and clean up marketplaces infiltrated by counterfeit products for far too long."

CounterFind work with MLB Players, Inc., is expected to result in increased licensed sales, cleaner online marketplaces, and enhanced protection of player intellectual property. This collaboration reinforces the commitment of both organizations to maintain the integrity of the sports industry and provide a superior brand protection solution for MLB players.

Rachel Aronson, Co-Founder of CounterFind, emphasized the potential impact of this partnership, saying, "We are excited to work with MLB Players, Inc., and to collaborate closely with the MLB players themselves to protect their rights and interests in the digital landscape. CounterFind's technology will provide MLB Players, Inc., and its players with the necessary tools to effectively enforce their intellectual property rights online and create a safer marketplace for fans and consumers."

About CounterFind:

CounterFind, Inc. is the leading brand protection software to find and eliminate all counterfeit online. The proprietary software solution was built by licensing experts and designed as a turnkey solution for the most recognizable brands in sports, music, entertainment and consumer products to remove all infringements around the world in real time. CounterFind is based in Dallas, Texas and was founded in 2017 by Rachel Aronson, Jamie Gerson, and former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion Darren Woodson. Find out more about CounterFind at www.counterfind.com

About MLB Players Inc.

MLB Players Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The MLBPA (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active MLB players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation established and run entirely by MLB players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and Twitter.

