ACAMS Grants 10 CAMS Scholarships in Japan to Bolster Nation's Anti-Money Laundering Expertise

Initiative supports Japan's anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance push

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, is pleased to announce it has awarded CAMS Scholarships to 10 anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals in Japan, reflecting ACAMS' unwavering commitment to the nation's fight against illicit finance.

ACAMS (PRNewswire)

The CAMS Scholarship program aims to equip professionals to advance their financial crime prevention careers and benefit from being part of ACAMS' global anti-financial crime community.

Widely viewed as a leading qualification for AFC compliance practitioners, the CAMS certification trains recipients on international standards to identify, investigate, and report activity suspected of links to money laundering and its predicate crimes. By participating in the program, the scholarship winners will learn guidance and best practices gleaned from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), national regulatory bodies, and other experts on the application of a risk-based approach to protect their institutions from criminal exploitation, regulatory enforcement actions, and reputational harm.

To receive the credential, scholarship recipients will need to successfully pass an exam covering an array of AFC topics, from customer-onboarding practices to strategies to promote a top-down compliance culture to the implementation of risk-based policies and procedures intended to meet evolving challenges tied to geopolitical conflicts, technological advancements, and emerging criminal typologies.

"Japan has taken significant steps to enhance its framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing," said ACAMS Interim CEO, Mariah Gause. "It is our hope that the CAMS Scholarships will contribute to the success of Japan's AFC professionals as they work to bolster their nation's fight against financial crime."

Since the launch of the CAMS Scholarship program in 2021, these opportunities have been awarded to 78 professionals worldwide (including the 10 new recipients from Japan) and have drawn interest from hundreds of applicants in over 100 nations.

The 10 scholarship recipients in Japan, who were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges, will receive a full waiver of fees, including costs for study materials and access to Virtual Classroom courses. They will also receive a one-year annual membership to ACAMS at no cost.

The CAMS Scholarship recipients submitted impressive applications, which included compelling cover letters detailing their motivations for applying.

ACAMS also offers two of its free-of-charge social-impact certificates in Japanese - Fighting Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking - Part 1 and Ending Illegal Wildlife Trade – A Comprehensive Overview.

Details about the judges for the CAMS Scholarship Japan and the list of recipients is available here: https://www.acams.org/en/resources/diversity-equity-inclusion/scholarships/cams-scholarship-japan

Find out more about ACAMS Scholarship initiative here:

https://www.acams.org/en/resources/diversity-equity-inclusion/scholarships

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)