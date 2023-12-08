Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

The company also announces that the 2024 Lennox annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for May 16, 2024, for stockholders of record on March 25, 2024.

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.investor.lennox.com or by contacting investor@lennoxintl.com.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.