Paycor Announces Inaugural Connect+ Customer Conference

CINCINNATI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced its highly anticipated inaugural Paycor Connect+ conference. Paycor developed this customer conference to provide business leaders with the knowledge, tools, and strategies necessary to navigate the ever-evolving human resources landscape and drive success within their organizations. Scheduled for April 23-25, 2024, the event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in the vibrant downtown Cincinnati area.

In today's dynamic business environment, HR leaders play a pivotal role in shaping organizational strategies, fostering employee engagement, and ensuring compliance with ever-changing regulations. Paycor Connect+ will bring the company's customers together to gain valuable insights from inspiring speakers, deep dive into interactive breakout sessions, and connect with fellow Paycor power users.

Additionally, best-selling author and thought-leader, Sebastian Terry, will be delivering the keynote address, focused on passion and workplace culture. Terry, who coined the phrase, The Passion Effect, has a notable track record of working with top companies to create custom models that spark creativity to create a positive ripple effect, driving peak performance in the workplace. He works with top leaders to help them find their passions, reframe their overall business perspectives, identity and strive for meaningful goals, and leverage accountability as a major tool for success.

"Our priority at Paycor has always centered on empowering leaders to build winning teams," said Brett Meager, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Paycor. "This conference is an opportunity for our customers to gather together and invigorate leaders, not only by enhancing skills and certifications, but also by maximizing their investments in Paycor solutions and staying current with trends in HR, payroll, talent management, compliance, and more."

The event will feature more than 20 educational sessions, which will be led by Paycor product managers and HR professionals, including:

Informational Sessions: These presentations, discussing product direction and features, management strategies, and trends, are sourced from users and Paycor's customer relationship managers, product managers, and technical experts.

Deep Dive Learning: Paycor's expert team will conduct hands-on classes to ensure customers receive instruction from the most knowledgeable instructors.

Personalized Consultation at "Expert Connect": One-on-one sessions with a Paycor subject matter expert where customers can discuss a topic specific to their businesses or learn about a new product tailored to their interests.

Customers will also have the unique opportunity to network with Paycor's product managers and executives, preview new products, and engage in discussions with other customers using similar products.

"At Paycor, we are deeply committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. "The Paycor Connect+ conference represents a significant milestone in our dedication to our customers by fostering opportunities to collaborate, learn, and transform the future of HR. We look forward to sharing insights, showcasing our latest offerings, and building connections that supports success for all our customers."

The conference will also feature A Night to Remember, a celebration and opportunity for conference attendees to unwind with their peers and colleagues at Paycor Stadium.

The registration fee includes access to the sessions mentioned above, as well as all meals and networking events. Customers who register before January 14, 2024, can take advantage of discounted pricing:

Early Individual Registration by January 14, 2024 : $599

Regular Registration after January 14, 2024 : $799

On April 23, Paycor is hosting an additional six-hour training session for $75. Attendees will receive their certification in Payroll, Talent Management, Workforce Management, and Benefits Advisor.

For registration information and to learn more about Paycor Connect+, please visit https://www.paycor.com/connectplus/.

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

