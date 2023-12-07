FibroBiologics to Host Investor Day

Live Webcast to be held on December 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on December 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST. A live webcast will be accessible here as well as on the FibroBiologics website in the News section.

The session will be held in connection with FibroBiologics' registration statement on Form S-1 (File No.: 333-275361) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 7, 2023, relating to the proposed registration and public listing of the company's common stock.

While FibroBiologics has filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus, which can be found here) with the SEC for the direct listing to which this communication relates, any potential investor should read the preliminary prospectus in that registration statement and other documents FibroBiologics has filed with the SEC for more complete information about FibroBiologics prior to investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from FibroBiologics through www.FibroBiologics.com. The registration statement relating to FibroBiologics' common stock has not yet become effective and the common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson or Harrison Seidner, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

(646) 942-5599

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

