Merit Circle DAO Chooses Immutable to Unlock Beam's Future Gaming and Trading Experience

The Merit Circle DAO , the world's largest gaming-focused DAO, today announces a new strategic partnership with leading gaming platform Immutable to expand and enhance the DAO's ecosystem, which comprises open-source blockchain network Beam and native digital asset marketplace Sphere , by harnessing Immutable's innovative platform and technology.

"This strategic alliance with Merit Circle DAO and commitment from Beam aligns perfectly with our mission to bring digital ownership to every gamer in the world. Immutable's robust ecosystem and cutting-edge technology combined with Merit Circle's web3 gaming expertise allows us to enrich the gaming experience for millions of players worldwide," noted James Ferguson, Co-founder and CEO of Immutable.

The Beam network is an open-source, multi-chain gaming ecosystem tailor-made to address the specific needs of gaming studios. It is a platform that simplifies the complexities of game development and dramatically enhances the overall user experience, putting the focus back on the player.

Previously exclusive to Avalanche, Beam will now also launch on Immutable zkEVM, a groundbreaking scaling solution powered by Polygon . Beam will also incorporate Immutable's next-gen web3 solutions, such as Immutable Orderbook and Immutable Passport , to help studios and content creators increase their revenue and liquidity by sharing in-game digital asset orders across the world's leading marketplaces whilst also providing web3 game developers with the robust tools needed to instantly onboard players through passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation.

"At the Merit Circle DAO, we want Beam – our gaming ecosystem – to be wherever games, players and developers are. This collaboration with Immutable and Polygon Labs represents a huge leap towards that vision," said Marco van den Heuvel, CGO and Co-founder, Merit Circle. "That's because we know, along with our new partners, that blockchain technology will soon define gaming – and that the gaming community needs a marketplace that reflects that. Our user-friendly applications, combined with Immutable's zkEVM, powered by Polygon, are going to be a key piece of the gaming jigsaw in the very near future. We simply can't wait to explore what's next."

This partnership comes off the heels of Immutable's recent announcements with Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab and Amazon Web Services (AWS) . As the gaming industry continues to evolve, partnerships like these mark significant strides to address key challenges in mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in gaming.

Both Immutable and Merit Circle DAO are eager to harness the potential of their partnership, confident in its capacity to deliver a fresh, innovative experience that gamers will love. Whereas the starting point is the Sphere gaming marketplace, this collaboration aims to explore more synergies, and further contribute collectively to the gaming industry.

To illustrate the possibilities, Merit Circle DAO boasts one of the largest non-native treasury in the web3 gaming industry with over $100M+ assets with extensive network of portfolio games and deep expertise in gaming and the blockchain industry. Merit Circle DAO will be committed to opportunities to invest in games or studios building on Immutable.

Stay tuned for more updates on Merit Circle's marketplace on Beam and this collaboration.

About Merit Circle

Built by a global community, the Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem focused on the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, the DAO is committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the most promising games to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences.

The Merit Circle DAO has created Beam, an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great games with blockchain technology. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

