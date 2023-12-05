Stauffer's® pre-launches a new, cleaner animal cracker formula with Stauffer's Simply Animals™

Stauffer's® Simply Animals™ will market test in-stores at Food City and Weis Markets.

YORK, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stauffer's®, creator of one of first U.S. animal crackers, is pre-launching a modern spin on its beloved product with a new brand: Stauffer's Simply Animals™. Stauffer's Simply Animals features vibrant, playful packaging with winsome characters – it also contains no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial colors or flavors, and is peanut-free.

Stauffer's® Simply Animals™, a cleaner version of the animal cracker, will market test at Food City and Weis Markets.

The market test will take place in-stores at Food City and Weis Markets starting in January.

"Category Managers have responded very favorably when we've presented Simply Animals," said Ken Vlazny, Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing at Stauffer's. "Our consumer research was very positive during the development of the brand. We're now looking forward to observing how the shopper reacts in the market."

Bryson the Bear and Taylor the Tiger, the brand's inviting cartoon mascots, suggest different ways to enjoy Simply Animals and revere friendship and community on the packaging. Stauffer's hopes to expand the Simply Animals' character universe once it nationally launches and has plans to put an emphasis on lively, socially-responsible stories featuring Simply Animals' characters to create a meaningful, interactive experience for children and their parents.

"We are excited to weave Simply Animals into the 150+ year Stauffer's story and cannot wait to reveal more updates with snacking fans across the US!" said Geoffrey Guilfoile, Brand Manager at Stauffer's.

For this market test, the updated ingredient formula will debut in tried-and-true Stauffer flavor favorites: chocolate and original. The original flavor will be available in a 16oz bag and a 12-bag single-serve multipack. The chocolate will be available in a 14.5oz bag.

With 120-130 calories per serving, a cleaner recipe, and lovable characters, Stauffer's Simply Animals offers a fun and innovative direction for the animal cracker.

Learn more about Stauffer's Simply Animals here.

About Stauffer's®:

Stauffer's® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America Inc. and is best recognized for its Animal Crackers Original. The company, founded by David F. Stauffer in 1871, has evolved since its humble beginnings, but has stayed true to its roots by remaining in its York, PA-based headquarters, which has helped Central Pennsylvania become known as the Snack Food Capital of the World. Over the years, the company has added full lines of baked snacks including the popular SNAPS™, Whales® Baked Cheddar Crackers, seasonal favorites and more – all made in the U.S.A.

