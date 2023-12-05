Holiday Inn Club Vacations Recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a vacation ownership company, today announced it has been named "Best Employer, United States," as part of Kincentric's robust assessment that measures and identifies organizations who have transformed their people practices to drive better business results.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations (HICV) consistently enhances team member experiences through pioneering talent practices that adapt to the changing demands of its workforce. HICV has demonstrated exceptional performance in the key dimensions evaluated by the Kincentric Best Employers assessment, with a notable emphasis on customer focus, ranking highest among these dimensions. Team members demonstrated a profound comprehension of how their roles contribute to the customer experience, underscoring HICV's steadfast dedication to customer obsession.

Additionally, HICV stands out in fostering diversity and inclusion, creating a workplace where team members feel free to be themselves, emphasizing the company's commitment to equality and providing opportunities for success across all backgrounds. These accomplishments persist despite global challenges, showcasing HICV's resilience and dedication to cultivating a thriving workplace culture.

"We are humbled to have been recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values innovation, diversity, and the well-being of our team members. At HICV, we believe that our greatest asset is our talented and dedicated team, and this recognition reaffirms our efforts to create an environment where every team member can thrive. We are grateful to Kincentric for this recognition, and we remain committed to continuously amplifying our company values of Caring, Courage, and Creativity in everything we do."

"Kincentric Best Employers identifies organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and agile, inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results," said Amy Vinh Mumma, Global Culture and Engagement Practice Leader for Kincentric. "Extraordinary organizations like Holiday Inn Club Vacations stand above the rest because they accelerate outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organizational agility, engaging leadership, and talent focus. We congratulate Holiday Inn Club Vacations on achieving this recognition."

With over 50 years of employee research and decades of experience and specialist expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, Kincentric partners with organizations to improve their health from the inside, transform at scale and achieve Best Employer levels of performance.

