Fortis Welcomes Jonathan Goldin to C-Suite as Chief People Officer

Fortis strengthens its investment in human capital with the addition of HR veteran Jonathan Goldin as Chief People Officer.

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payment technology leader for software providers, marketplaces, and scaling businesses, welcomes Jonathan Goldin to the Fortis Management Committee and Executive Team in the newly created role of Chief People Officer.

With more than 25 years of experience and leadership in human resources (HR), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and business transformation, Goldin comes to Fortis with previous experience in high-growth, national and global organizations like Net at Work Inc. In this new role, Goldin will provide better visibility, prioritization, and decision-making around overall human capital strategies, talent development, and scaling "people-first" programs.

"Jonathan is an incredible addition to our growing organization. As we continue to expand, it is important to put an experienced people leader at the executive table, helping us focus on the needs of our talented team and operational growth," said Greg Cohen, Fortis CEO.

Goldin joins Fortis from PrimePay, where, as Chief People Officer, he led HR strategy and enabled business growth through organizational effectiveness, talent, leadership and engagement programs. Previously at Net at Work Inc., Goldin led the People function as Chief HR Officer, partnering with the business on strategic talent programs and enhancing the employee experience. Goldin spent the four years prior with ADP as VP of Global HR Transformation, PMO, Strategy & Planning, defining, driving, and enabling the next phase of ADP's global HR transformation.

"I am thrilled to join the Fortis team as their first Chief People Officer, further strengthening the organization's commitment to our talented team members who deliver for our clients every day. I'm looking forward to the journey ahead, as we work together to scale operationally, strategically align our talent and people programs, and achieve our exciting growth objectives," said Goldin.

Over the past three years, Fortis has grown its team five-fold and has expanded through North America with ambitions for more. Goldin's experience in M&A and business transformation makes him the experienced leader Fortis needs for the growing company's future.

