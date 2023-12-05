DwyerOmega Acquires Automation Components Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a leading manufacturer and global provider of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Automation Components, Inc. ("ACI"), further extending DwyerOmega's sensor and instrumentation expertise in the building automation and environmental markets. DwyerOmega is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

Founded in 1991 and based in Middleton, Wisconsin, ACI is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of sensors and instruments for the building automation, data center, and indoor air quality markets. ACI has a robust product portfolio with more than 20,000 part numbers across temperature, humidity, pressure, current, and gas sensors, as well as interface devices, power meters, and numerous other products. Leveraging in-house design and engineering capabilities and its ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to deliver industry-leading lead times, ACI is a premier partner to many top companies in its target markets.

"We'd like to thank ACI founder Troy Schwenn for entrusting DwyerOmega to support the company through its next phase of growth," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega. "ACI is a tremendous addition to DwyerOmega, bringing a highly respected brand with a broad, highly configurable product portfolio and a team renowned for deep product and application expertise. Combining DwyerOmega and ACI's complementary product portfolio promises substantial value for our customers and partners."

"Over the last 32 years, ACI has grown into a leading manufacturer of the highest-quality sensors, backed by best-in-class service. We look forward to the next chapter of growth as part of the DwyerOmega family," Troy Schwenn said.

DwyerOmega is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IEQ, building automation, process and environmental markets. DwyerOmega has a global footprint and serves its market through brands including Dwyer Instruments, Omega Engineering, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity, and UFM. To learn more about DwyerOmega, visit www.dwyer-inst.com and www.omega.com.

