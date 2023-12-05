BSN SPORTS EARNS FRONT OFFICE SPORTS' 'BEST EMPLOYERS IN SPORTS' AWARD

Front Office Sports names BSN SPORTS as a top company leading the charge in the industry

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a direct marketer and distributor of highly customized sporting goods and fanwear to the institutional sporting goods market, and a division of Varsity Brands, was recently named a "2023 Best Employer in Sports" by Front Office Sports.

BSN NEW LOGO (PRNewsfoto/BSN SPORTS) (PRNewswire)

Award acknowledges top 30 organizations excelling in providing a positive employee experience in the sports industry.

Founded in 2019, the "Best Employers in Sports" award acknowledges 30 organizations within the sport industry that excel in prioritizing their employees through dynamic leadership, employee wellbeing, commitment to diversity and inclusion and more. This year's award winners reflect the top sports organizations that participated in a Front Office Sports survey and were identified as doing the best for their employees.

"This accolade holds special significance to BSN SPORTS as it speaks to our mission of coaches truly being 'The Heart of the Game'," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "Just as our coaches are servant leaders for their communities and athletes, our employees lead the way as the heart of BSN SPORTS. Their daily dedication inspires our entire organization to continue striving for excellence and positioning our customers for success. We're honored to receive an award that recognizes BSN SPORTS' commitment to working as one true team."

BSN SPORTS is in great company as recent and previous winners include sports industry leaders like ESPN, Denver Broncos, New York Mets, St. Louis Blues, Oakland Athletics and more. To learn more about Front Office Sports' "Best Employers in Sports" award and how the top 30 companies were selected, visit frontofficesports.com.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, clubs, select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.com.

About Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports is the leading multi-platform media and news organization covering the business of sports, boasting an audience that every month delivers more than 150 million social impressions, 35 million newsletter opens, 10 million video views, and two million page views. In addition, with over 15 distribution partners, FOS content appears on screens in more than 50,000 buildings and venues across North America. Front Office Sports was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, AdWeek's Hottest in Sports in 2022, and listed on Inc. 5000 in 2023 recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Contact: Lisa Bartek, lbartek@varsitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSN SPORTS