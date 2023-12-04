Nona Biosciences Announces Collaboration Agreement with Lycia Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global pioneer of technology innovation and antibody discovery and development solutions, announced today it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Lycia Therapeutics, a leader in extracellular protein degradation. Lycia is using its proprietary lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs) platform to discover and develop first-in-class therapeutics that degrade extracellular and membrane-bound proteins that drive a range of difficult-to-treat diseases. Through the collaboration, Lycia will leverage Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® HCAb fully human antibody transgenic mice platform to discover novel antibodies for its LYTAC protein degrader therapeutics.

"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with Lycia Therapeutics, extending our service footprint to the area of extracellular protein degradation. We believe Lycia's leveraging of our antibody discovery capabilities will help accelerate its efforts to advance novel protein degrader therapeutics," said Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Nona Biosciences said.

"Our LYTACs can uniquely address extracellular disease-driving targets that remain challenging for existing antibody and small molecule modalities. We look forward to deploying Nona Biosciences' technology to advance the discovery of novel therapeutics for currently underserved patient populations," said Steve Staben, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Lycia Therapeutics.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provides a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody discovery services range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, highly robust antibody screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® technology and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® with highly robust antibody screening platforms, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit www.nonabio.com.

