Reviver Launches Relationships with City Police Departments in California Cities of Atwater and Fort Bragg

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver™, a technology company and developer of the world's first digital license plate, has established partnerships with the city police departments of Atwater and Fort Bragg in California. The local agencies in these two cities will be utilizing the Reviver RPLATE for their fleets.

The digital license plate can provide a significant resource for public safety departments, with an assured display of accurate vehicle registration and advanced telematics to assist with stolen vehicle recovery, emergency disabling of fleet vehicles, and display of public safety messages and alerts. In addition, portals to the platform can be established for third-party partners, law enforcement or private security services.

"Ensuring the safety of my officers in the remote and rugged area of the Northern California coast is a top priority. The geography of our area inhibits radio and cell phone signals in vast stretches of wilderness officers must pass through often. Our area is subject to floods, snow, earthquakes and tree falls – all of which can trap an officer on the road," said Chief Neil J. Cervenka, Fort Bragg Police Department. "Our partnership with Reviver and the adoption of the RPLATE technology represent an important advancement in officer safety. Reviver has demonstrated a genuine understanding of our needs and a commitment to our community. Knowing I will be able to immediately locate an officer in trouble is a huge relief."

Overall benefits of the technology for these agencies include operational efficiencies, situational response, enhanced officer safety, improved connectivity and increased support for their local communities. Of particular value to law enforcement are the RPLATE's automated registration and GPS tracking features.

The wired RPLATE also includes hard-wiring for reliable power, weatherproof display, national LTE wireless connectivity, theft deterrence, custom messaging, geofencing, and trip and mileage tracking.

"Reviver has worked closely with community public safety departments in the design, development, testing and implementation of the digital license plate," said Reviver Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "Their active cooperation and input have been invaluable in ensuring that our RPLATE offers features and functions that are a priority for them in performing their vital public safety duties."

Reviver has provided educational training to over 30,000 law enforcement officers to date, covering all 50 states, with requests for training sessions extending well into the future. These trainings are conducted both in-person and online. For information on digital license plate training opportunities, email lesupport@reviver.com .

The Reviver RPLATE is a connected vehicle platform for smart driving that offers a revolutionary approach to vehicle identification and ownership. By replacing traditional static metal plates with intelligent, digital displays, drivers can experience a new integration of technology and automotive excellence. This advanced solution enables a multitude of benefits, enhancing both convenience and functionality.

