Savitech Redefines Audio Connectivity with LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savitech, a leading innovator in audio technology, proudly introduces its latest project—the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter.

LHDC ONE is a wireless audio entertainment solution that makes end-to-end master tape audio...
LHDC ONE is a wireless audio entertainment solution that makes end-to-end master tape audio quality delivered without wires a reality. You’ll be able to enjoy lossless quality on the go by solely plugging in the LHDC ONE dongle. It currently supports any USB-C-equipped device, including the latest iPhone 15 series! Additionally, you can even experience the whole new level of immersive audio with LHDC-X Spatial App on PC or other gaming console.(PRNewswire)

The LHDC ONE revolutionizes wireless audio transmission, setting a new standard for audio clarity and fidelity across diverse electronic devices.

Powered by LHDC, the Hi-Res codec brings a slew of advancements, including an unprecedented audio transmission of up to 24bit/192kHz, adaptive data rate from 128kbps to 1000kbps, with total harmonic distortion as low as -144dB, and support for LE Audio, ensuring a more power efficient audio transmission.

Featuring a USB-C connection, the LHDC ONE offers streamlined audio experience across operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Beyond audio fidelity, the LHDC Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter delivers a latency as low as 80 milliseconds, allowing users to hear and react in near-real time.

Launching on Kickstarter with an introductory starting price of $30 USD, the transmitter effectively lowers the threshold for audio enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy high-resolution audio.

Savitech's team, comprising seasoned analog and mixed signal integrated circuit design experts, meticulously crafted the LHDC ONE to broaden the audience for high-resolution audio.

"Savitech continues to push the boundaries of audio innovation, and our LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter showcases this dedication," says Bell Wang, Product Manager at Savitech.

The Kickstarter campaign aims to amass a funding goal of $1000. As the developer of LHDC codec, Savitech is committed to providing top-notch support to users at every step of their audio journey.

For more information about Savitech and the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter, visit the Kickstarter campaign page starting November 28th.

About Savitech:

Savitech, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in advanced audio solutions for a wide range of electronic devices. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Savitech continues to redefine the audio landscape, enriching the experiences of users globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savitech-redefines-audio-connectivity-with-lhdc-one-hi-res-bluetooth-audio-transmitter-301997045.html

SOURCE Savitech

