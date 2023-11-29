MERCALIS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ACCESS AND ADHERENCE TECHNOLOGIES

New technology further strengthens company's market-leading patient support service offerings

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercalis, an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain, today announced an exclusive perpetual license to a portfolio of access and adherence technologies from OptimizeRx, a health technology company focused on bringing life sciences support to patients and providers. This is Mercalis's eighth deal since entering a partnership with Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC in November 2017.

Core within this deal is a compilation of technologies that further expands the Mercalis catalog of eServices transactions including pharmacy eligibility, electronic real-time benefits investigation, electronic prior authorizations, medical eligibility, and financial acceptance screening. Other assets in this deal include exclusive access to SPx, a SaaS-based pharmacy eRx data exchange platform, and a license to a mobile text messaging patient adherence solution. Most importantly, the transaction includes a team of talented employees who built and commercialized these access and adherence technologies.

"Adding this portfolio of access and adherence technologies further extends Mercalis's patient support solutions," said Scott Dulitz, CEO of Mercalis. "We simply increased the breadth, depth, and speed of our access and adherence solutions, thereby accelerating additional value for our life sciences clients."

"This is great news for both current and prospective Mercalis clients, as we now have direct connectivity to most of the market-leading eServices data sources," said Bill Dupere, Partnerships & Product Development Lead for Mercalis. "We believe biopharma and hub customers alike will benefit from partnering with Mercalis since we optimize the configuration and deployment of eServices at each milestone in the patient access and adherence journey."

"Mercalis is the ideal home for this team of professionals and portfolio of access and adherence technologies," said Doug Besch, Chief Product Officer at OptimizeRx. "We have witnessed firsthand how Mercalis is adept using this portfolio in a compliant manner across many complex use cases."

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit www.mercalis.com.

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary omnichannel network, OptimizeRx helps manufacturers engage and support their customers.

