Monport Laser Experiences Unparalleled Customer Response And Sets New Sales Records During Black Friday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday traditionally has been known as one of the most anticipated shopping events, and it proved to be no different for the laser engraving industry. As a leading provider of laser engraving machines, Monport Laser is proud to announce its outstanding success in achieving millions in sales during the recent Black Friday event. The event, hosted on the company's website, was met with an overwhelming response from customers, solidifying Monport's position as a trusted and preferred brand in the industry.

The Monport Black Friday event showcased a wide range of Monport's cutting-edge laser engravers and accessories, all available at up to 60% off. Customers were able to take advantage of significant discounts and bundle offers, making it an ideal time to invest in high-quality laser engraving and cutting machines.

Resounding Reception for Monport Laser's Offerings

"We are thrilled with the resounding success of our Black Friday event in the laser engraving industry," said John Doe, CEO of Monport Laser. "Our team's tireless efforts in creating exceptional products, combined with the remarkable discounts we offered, have undoubtedly resonated with our customers. This achievement reinforces Monport Laser's standing as an industry leader and we are grateful for the trust placed in our brand."

The company remains committed to achieving 100% customer satisfaction, evidenced by the quality, performance, and precision of its machines. Monport Laser's products are engineered to reflect the highest standards of safety, with user-friendly designs that are convenient to operate. Whether a hobbyist seeking to unleash their artistic skills or a business looking to ramp up their engraving capabilities, Monport Laser's offerings are versatile and provide an excellent return on investment.

Ongoing Event - More Opportunities for Customers

In addition to the remarkable success on Black Friday, Monport Laser continues to offer ongoing deals and promotions as part of its extended event. Customers can still take advantage of up to $2500 off and explore the extensive lineup of laser engravers and cutting machines. In addition, When customers purchase any Fiber Laser Engraver or 80W+ CO2 Laser Engraver from Monport Laser, they will receive the opportunity to select two free accessories of their choice or receive a gift card worth $150. With the event still in progress, individuals and businesses can benefit from investing in top-of-the-line equipment at unprecedented prices.

Revealing The Star Laser Engraving Machines Of The Black Friday Event

During the Monport Black Friday event, the 55W Desktop and the GI60 fiber laser cutter emerged as the most sought-after machines. The Monport ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter with an upgraded rotary axis proved to be a popular choice for hobbyists and commercial applications. This compact and high-quality machine offers powerful performance, ensuring a safer engraving experience and producing impeccable works. It is ideal for those looking to enhance their engraving capabilities without sacrificing space or budget.

On the other hand, the GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser gained significant attention from professionals and larger businesses. This advanced laser engraver marking machine boasts cutting-edge design, precise electric focus lifting, and vibrant color-marking capabilities. With options available in 20W, 30W, and 60W models, it offers exceptional marking capability and is fully compatible with LightBurn software.

Both machines offer impressive features and are highly versatile. They demonstrate Monport Laser's commitment to providing innovative and high-quality engraving solutions that cater to a wide range of customer needs.

Click here to learn more about the ongoing Black Friday event and explore Monport Laser's full range of products.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

View original content:

SOURCE Monport Laser