GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR BRUNO MARS AND BELLAGIO UNITE TO DEBUT JAZZ BAR, THE PINKY RING

Imagined, Designed and Curated by Entertainer, Cocktail Lounge to Elevate Vegas Nightlife and Entertainment Scene with Early 2024 Opening

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two icons in hospitality and entertainment -- superstar singer, songwriter, producer and musician Bruno Mars and the legendary Bellagio Resort & Casino -- join forces to introduce The Pinky Ring, a one-of-a-kind cocktail lounge and jazz bar in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in early 2024.

Bruno Mars said, "I've been performing in Vegas for years, and I've always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I'm in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that."

Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts International's' Chief Hospitality Officer, said, "There's nobody in the world as fabulous as Bruno Mars. It's been a fun experience to let him take the reins to reimagine this space. From the carpet to the ceiling, this is all him. As we celebrate Bellagio's 25th anniversary this year and look toward the future, collaborating with one of the entertainment industry's biggest stars to reimagine what a night out in Las Vegas should be represents an incredible moment in this resort's story."

Moody lighting, live music, DJs spinning vinyls, a specialty bar program and best-in-class audio will be the backdrop for an incredible night out at The Pinky Ring.

Located centrally on Bellagio's casino floor, in the former Lily Bar & Lounge space, The Pinky Ring will open in early 2024. Additional details will be shared in the coming months.

About Bruno Mars

Fourteen-time GRAMMY-Award winner and 30-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Mars accepted Album Of The Year (An Evening with Silk Sonic) on behalf of the duo, Silk Sonic, during the 2022 BET Awards.

Previously sweeping the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the super duo took home four awards including Record Of The Year ("Leave The Door Open"), Song Of The Year ("Leave The Door Open"), Best R&B Performance ("Leave The Door Open"), and Best R&B Song ("Leave The Door Open"). This came after "Leave The Door Open" became Mars' 17th song to reach Multi-Platinum status.

Mars' 64th Annual GRAMMY win for Record of the Year, made him only the second artist in GRAMMY history to win the category three times, following Simon and Garfunkel.

Mars' critically acclaimed "Leave The Door Open" climbed its' way from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his eighth No. 1. He became one of the 18 artists in Hot 100 history to ever do so. 24K Magic marked his highest first week sales debut, remaining in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 44 consecutive weeks. The lead hit single "24K Magic" is certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA and the follow-up smash, "That's What I Like" is certified ten-times platinum. "That's What I Like" also climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Mars' seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top-spot for 19 consecutive weeks.

His smash collab with Cardi B, "Finesse," skyrocketed to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track surged up the chart from its #35 debut and followed Michael Jackson's "Black or White" as the second #35 to #3jump in the Hot 100's history. The remix also marked Mars' fifteenth Hot 100 top 10 and fourteenth Hot 100 top 5.

Additionally, Mars became the first male and third act overall to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits from each of his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. Mars is also the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100's Top 5 ("That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk"). Honorably, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums.

With seven Hot 100 No. 1's, Mars was ranked No. 1 among male artists with the most Hot 100 No. 1s for this decade, extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem, and The Weeknd. Mars traveled the globe from 2017-2018 on a massive 24K Magic World Tour, which sold more than 1 million tickets in a single day. In 2015, Mars dominated music charts with the hit single "Uptown Funk," which took home three GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year.

About Bellagio

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, the AAA Five Diamond Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining including its newest addition The Mayfair Supper Club, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com , call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

