A-GAME Zero-Sugar Beverages Available at Meijer

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can purchase A-GAME Zero-Sugar beverages at Meijer supercenters across the Midwest early next year. An assortment of zero-sugar beverages will be available at 132 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. This partnership with Meijer, a family-owned retailer focused on integrating environmental sustainability into its daily operations, is a unique and exciting experience as both companies prioritize providing the absolute best to their customers.

The Meijer offering features three Zero-Sugar flavors: Strawberry Lemonade Zero, Tropical Zero and grape Zero. A-GAME Zero-Sugar beverages include everything consumers love about the original formula, minus the sugar. Every Zero Sugar A-GAME flavor is sugar-free, gluten-free and Keto-friendly - no artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives. A-GAME coloring comes from a mixture of fruits and vegetables without artificial flavoring or preservatives.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon stated, "A-GAME is thrilled to bring our amazing sugar-free drinks to the Meijer family, it's a grand slam and provides a healthier alternative to all those looking for an edge and proper hydration so they can always bring their A-GAME."

The partnership with Meijer starts an exciting journey of creating a presence in new locations and introducing A-GAME to more consumers. Meijer now proudly serves customers at 267 locations across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and a variety of delicious flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME.

To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at mcaraway@drinkagame.com.

About Meijer Inc.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com.

