Wed Society® Celebrates 18 Years of Female Entrepreneurship with $18,000 Franchise Incentive Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, the dynamic and female-founded wedding media franchise dedicated to promoting local wedding vendors, celebrates 18 years in business and its visionary women in leadership. In celebration of this milestone, Wed Society® is thrilled to announce a special franchise incentive program to attract entrepreneurial-minded professionals and assist them with the launch of their own Wed Society® franchise.

To take advantage of the $18,000 incentive program, qualifying franchisees must be awarded by March 31, 2024. This incentive package includes a $10,000 discount on the initial franchise fee plus an additional $8,000 marketing bonus to help franchisees jumpstart their business and make a significant impact in their local wedding communities.

Wed Society® takes pride in its female co-founders who have driven the company's success for almost two decades. This incentive program celebrates their achievements and aims to empower more entrepreneurs by reducing the barriers to entry in becoming a Wed Society® franchise owner.

Key highlights of the Wed Society® Franchise Incentive Program:

$10,000 Discount: Franchisees benefit from a substantial discount on the initial franchise fee, making it more accessible for aspiring entrepreneurs to join the Wed Society ® family.

$8,000 Marketing Bonus: Wed Society ® is committed to empowering franchisees with the tools and resources to succeed. The marketing bonus provides new franchisees with additional, targeted advertising promotion to the local wedding community.

Empowering Women in Business: Although the promotion is open to all prospective franchise owners, it was inspired by the positive impacts associated with increased female participation in business ownership.

Making an Impact: Existing Wed Society® markets generated an impressive average revenue of more than $635,000 in 2022 - one of the highest revenue rates for a home-based franchise in America.

"As female co-founders and leaders, we are immensely proud of Wed Society® growing to become the most influential and trusted resource in the markets we serve. We celebrate by inviting other hopeful entrepreneurs to join us in shaping the future of the wedding industry," said Kami Huddleston, co-founder of Wed Society®. To learn more, visit franchise.wedsociety.com .

About Wed Society®:

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise. Showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with wedding vendors, and hosting exclusive member events, Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community.

