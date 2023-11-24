Jowell Global Ltd. Announces First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

-- First Half Revenue of $84.4 million, down 15.9% year-over-year --

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jowell Global Ltd. ("Jowell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

First Half 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were $84.4 million , a decrease of 15.9% from $100.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was $7.1 million , a decrease of 11.4% compared to a net loss of $8.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Total GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) transacted in our online shopping mall was $115.5 million , a decrease of 20.6% from $145.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Total VIP members 1 as of June 30, 2023 were approximately 2.5 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to approximately 2.4 million as of June 30, 2022 .

Total LHH stores2 as of June 30, 2023 were 26,528, an increase of 1.2% compared to 26,224 as of June 30, 2022 .

Mr. Haiting Li, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented:

"Although we experienced a challenging first half of 2023, we believe that we continue to be well positioned to weather what has been a challenging and changing consumer demands. Our business operates in four distinct distribution channels that covers the wide range of consumer engagements and we are confident that this diversification will enable us to meet the current consumer needs for household products as well as what we believe will be pent-up consumer demand when a more vibrant economic cycle emerges. We are particularly buoyed by our select partnerships with third-party merchants and our online presence which helped to mitigate what could have been a further decline resulting from the economic consequences of the pandemic."

"We plan upon enacting a strategic plan across all of our distribution platforms that we believe will have the synergistic effect of boosting revenue for all of our product lines. As an example, in this changing economic environment, our household goods segment showed strong growth and became our biggest product revenue producer and was up 56% for the first six months of the year as compared to the year-ago period. We are intent upon deploying creative and highly engaging promotional and marketing strategies to the products with good value and build confidence of our customers that they can always find what they need on our platform in different economic environments and to sustain their brand loyalty over the long term." Mr. Li continued.

"We believe that our consumer brands are among the best available and are bullish on the resurgence of consumer retail spending in China. We remain confident about our execution capabilities across all of our platforms as well as our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders." Mr. Li concluded.

1 "Total VIP members refers to the total number of members registered on Jowell's platform as of June 30, 2023. 2 LHH stores: the brand name of "Love Home Store". Authorized retailers may operate as independent stores or store-in-shop (an integrated store), selling products they purchased through Jowell's online platform LHH Mall under their retailer accounts which provides them with major discounts.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues for the first half 2023 were $84.4 million, representing a decrease of 15.9% from $100.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the weighted average unit price of our products sold and a decrease in our sales volume. Our weighted average unit price was $4.95 per unit for the first half of 2023, which represented a decrease of 12.5% as compared to $5.66 per unit for the same period of 2022. Health and nutritional supplements products led the decline in weighted average unit pricing, with a period-over-period decrease of 68.8% due to product mix change. The decrease in the volume of products sold was mainly due to the overall market downturn which resulted in a decline in consumer spending as compared to the same period of 2022. The volume of Health and nutritional supplements declined the most, with a period-over-period decrease of 15.4%.

Our household products revenue for the first half 2023 increased by about $17.4 million or 56.1% as compared to the same period of 2022. The increase in home products revenue was mainly due to the increase in sales of premium brand home appliances and kitchenware products. We have stepped up our promotions on these items during holidays in the first half of 2023 in an attempt to offer more promotional discounts in response to the overall market downturn.





First Half Ended June 30



%





2023



2022



change

Revenues (in thousands, except for percentages)

US$



US$



YoY*

Product sales





- Cosmetic products



29,495.5





46,135.7





-36.1 % - Health and nutritional supplements



6,094.2





23,048.1





-73.6 % - Household products



48,473.1





31,053.2





56.1 % - Others



343.4





170.0





102.0 % Total



84,406.2





100,407.0





-15.9 %

* YOY—year over year

Total cost and operating expenses were $91.0 million in the first half of 2023, a decrease of 16.5% from $108.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Costs of revenues were $83.8 million in the first half of 2023, a decrease of 13.2% from $96.5 million in the same period of 2022, which including a decrease of $16.3 million in cosmetic products and $16.1 million in health and nutritional supplements and partially offset by an increase of $19.7 million in household products. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in the weighted average unit cost and a decrease in sales volume of cosmetic products and health and nutritional supplements. The weighted average unit cost of cosmetic products decreased from $4.45 in the first half of 2022 to $2.94 in the first half of 2023, and weighted average unit cost of health and nutritional supplements decreased from $14.05 in the first half of 2022 to $4.42 in the first half of 2023, a decrease of 68.5%, both decreases mainly due to reduced customers discretionary spendings on premium brands and their preference to low cost and low price as well as necessary household products as compared to the same period of 2022. The health and nutritional supplements sales volume declined the most, with a decrease of 15.4%.



Cost of revenues of household products for the first half 2023 increased about 67.0% as compared to the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 71.0% increase in weighted average unit cost. The increase in weighted average unit costs for our household products is mainly because we offered and sold more higher unit price products in the first half 2023 than the same period of 2022.



Fulfillment expenses primarily consist of costs related to order fulfillment, including expenses paid for order preparing, packaging, outbound freight, and physical storage. Fulfillment expenses were $1.9 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 10.9% from the $1.8 million in the same period of 2022. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 2.3% in the first half of 2023, up from 1.7% in the first half of 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase in warehouse rent by 78.6% or $0.3 million as the Company expanded its temporary storage space for new variety of household products at the beginning of 2023 to meet the demands of our customers.



Marketing expenses primarily consist of targeted online advertising, and payroll and related expenses for personnel engaged in marketing and selling activities. Marketing expenses were $3.3 million in the first half of 2023, a decrease of 46.7% from the $6.2 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in our marketing and promotion activities. Marketing expense as percentage of total revenues was 3.9% in the first half of 2023, down from 6.2% in the same period of 2022.



General and administrative expenses mainly consist of payroll, depreciation, office supplies and upkeep. General expenses and administration expenses were $2.0 million in the first half of 2023, a decrease of 55.6% from $4.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in bad debt expense and $1.0 million decreased in share-based compensation of services provided. General and administration expenses as percentage of total revenues was 2.3% in the first half of 2023, down from 4.4% in the same period of 2022.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was $6.6 million, compared with an operating loss of $8.5 million in the same period of 2022, which was mainly due the overall market downturn, which resulted in a decline in consumer spending, as mentioned above.

Net Loss

Net loss was $7.1 million, a decrease of 11.4% compared with net loss of $8.0 million in the same period of 2022, which was mainly due the overall market downturn, which resulted in a decline in consumer spending, as mentioned above.

Loss per Share

The Company computes earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") in accordance with ASC 260, "Earnings per Share" ("ASC 260"). Each of the Company's Preferred Share has voting rights equal to two Ordinary Shares of the Company and each Preferred Share is convertible into one Ordinary Share at any time. Except for voting rights and conversion rights, the Ordinary Shares and the Preferred Shares rank pari passu with one another and have the same rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions. For the first half ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, the Company had no potential ordinary shares outstanding that could potentially dilute EPS in the future.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

For the first half of 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $7.1 million, a negative operating cash flow of $9.9 million and an accumulated deficit of approximately $21.7 million. The Company's principal sources of liquidity are proceeds from its public offering, a private placement and a registered direct offering. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and restricted cash of approximately $2.0 million, held by the variable interest entity (VIE) Shanghai Juhao Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Juhao") with banks and financial institutions inside China as the Company conducts its operations primarily through the consolidated VIE in China; the Company's working capital as of June 30, 2023 was $21.1 million. Due to the uncertainty of the current market environment, management believes it is necessary to enhance the collection of its outstanding accounts receivable and other receivables, and to be cautious in terms of its operational decisions and project selections. As of October 31, 2023, approximately $2.9 million, or 66%, of its accounts receivable balance as of June 30, 2023 were collected, approximately $3.0 million or 100% of its due from affiliate balance as of June 30, 2023 were collected, and approximately $2.1 million or 52% of its advances to supplier balance as of June 30, 2023 were utilized. In addition, the Company's Form F-3 registration was declared effective on August 31, 2022, and the Company may also seek equity financing from outside investors if necessary.

Based on the latest business plan of the Company, Shanghai Juhao has reduced its promotion efforts and marketing expenditures since the second half of 2022, which reduced the cash used in operating activities. Management believes that the above-mentioned factors, including cash on hand of approximately $2.0 million, will provide sufficient liquidity for the Company to meet its future liquidity and capital requirements for at least the next twelve months.

About Jowell Global Ltd

Jowell Global Ltd. (the "Company") is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of "Love Home Store" or "LHH Store" and "Best Choice Store". For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/.

Exchange Rate

The Company's financial information is presented in U.S. dollars ("USD"). The functional currency of the Company is the Chinese Yuan, Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the PRC. Any transactions which are denominated in currencies other than RMB are translated into RMB at the exchange rate quoted by the People's Bank of China prevailing at the dates of the transactions, and exchange gains and losses are included in the statements of operations as foreign currency transaction gain or loss. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with ASC 830, "Foreign Currency Matters".

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. The exchange rates in effect as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were RMB1 for $0.1378 and $0.1450, respectively. The average exchange rates for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were RMB1 for $0.1444 and $0.1543, respectively.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jowell Global Ltd.

Ms. Jessie Zhao

Email: IR@1juhao.com

Jowell Global Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash

$ 1,983,830



$ 13,718,102

Restricted cash



-





3,000,000

Accounts receivable, net



4,308,925





6,208,606

Accounts receivable - related parties



31,098





285,530

Advance to suppliers



3,782,626





21,742,495

Advance to suppliers - related parties



172,528





-

Inventories



17,179,507





13,278,205

Due from affiliate



3,032,141





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,854,645





1,668,775

Total current assets



32,345,300





59,901,713



















Long-term investment



3,774,477





4,454,993

Property and equipment, net



808,801





1,019,720

Intangible assets, net



718,830





855,112

Right of use lease assets, net



2,601,351





3,389,536

Other non-current asset



874,429





919,720

Deferred tax assets



629,108





661,692

Total Assets

$ 41,752,296



$ 71,202,486



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Short-term loan

$ 620,211



$ 2,464,375

Accounts payable



5,793,828





6,331,437

Accounts payable - related parties



277,486





1,806,352

Deferred revenue



2,372,970





18,395,244

Deferred revenue - related parties



81,688





74,088

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,012,176





1,179,237

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



640,477





1,105,241

Due to related parties



377,856





178,816

Taxes payable



109,817





102,359

Total current liabilities



11,286,509





31,637,149



















Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,484,085





2,099,430

Total liabilities



12,770,594





33,736,579



















Commitments and contingencies

































Equity















Common stock, $0.0016 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 2,135,879 and

2,132,785 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively *



3,418





3,413

Preferred stock, $0.0016 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 46,875 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively *



75





75

Additional paid-in capital



52,687,237





52,557,552

Statutory reserves



394,541





394,541

Accumulated deficit



(21,662,306)





(14,572,425)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,485,202)





(950,720)

Total Jowell Global Ltd. Stockholders' Equity



28,937,763





37,432,436

Noncontrolling interest



43,939





33,471

Total Equity



28,981,702





37,465,907



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 41,752,296



$ 71,202,486





* On October 25, 2023, the Company consolidated its ordinary shares at the ratio of one-for-sixteen ("Share Consolidation"). Immediately following the Share Consolidation, the Company increased the authorized share capital to $800,000 divided into shares of which (i) 450,000,000 shares are designated as ordinary shares with a nominal or par value of $0.0016 per share, and (ii) 50,000,000 shares are designated as preferred shares with a nominal or par value of $0.0016 per share. All shares and per share data for all the periods presented have been retroactively restated.

Jowell Global Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)









For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2023



2022

Net Revenues

$ 84,406,244



$ 100,407,042



















Cost and Operating Expenses:















Cost of revenues



(83,763,353)





(96,499,119)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,942,595)





(1,751,330)

Marketing expenses



(3,306,812)





(6,209,824)

General and administrative expenses



(1,981,967)





(4,463,950)

Total cost and operating expenses



(90,994,727)





(108,924,223)



















Loss From Operations



(6,588,483)





(8,517,181)



















Other Income (Expenses), net















Interest expense



(39,388)





(60,013)

Investment income (loss)



(483,214)





172,416

Other income (expense), net



(2,118)





58,780

Other Income (expenses), net



(524,720)





171,183



















Loss Before Income Taxes



(7,113,203)





(8,345,998)



















Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes



2,761





(311,028)

Net Loss



(7,115,964)





(8,034,970)



















Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(26,083)





-



















Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders of Jowell Global Ltd.

$ (7,089,881)



$ (8,034,970)



















Loss Per share – Basic and Diluted

$ (3.33)



$ (4.87)



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic and diluted*



2,135,574





1,650,279



















Net Loss

$ (7,115,964)



$ (8,034,970)



















Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax















Foreign currency translation loss



(1,534,036)





(1,597,147)

Total Comprehensive Loss



(8,650,000)





(9,632,117)



















Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest



(25,637)





-



















Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders of Jowell Global

Ltd.

$ (8,624,363)



$ (9,632,117)







* On October 25, 2023, the Company consolidated its ordinary shares at the ratio of one-for-sixteen ("Share Consolidation"). Immediately following the Share Consolidation, the Company increased the authorized share capital to $800,000 divided into shares of which (i) 450,000,000 shares are designated as ordinary shares with a nominal or par value of $0.0016 per share, and (ii) 50,000,000 shares are designated as preferred shares with a nominal or par value of $0.0016 per share. All shares and per share data for all the periods presented have been retroactively restated.

Jowell Global Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (Unaudited)









Common Stock*



Preferred Stock*



Additional

Paid-in



Statutory



Retained

Earnings

(Accumulated



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive



Total Jowell

Global Ltd.

Stockholders'



Noncontrolling



Total





Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Capital



Reserves



deficit)



Income (loss)



Equity



interest



Equity

Balance at

January 1,

2022



1,604,873





2,568





46,875



$ 75





40,827,231



$ 394,541





(3,036,045)





1,495,081





39,683,451













39,683,451



























































































Private

placements

issuance



326,875





523





-





-





6,275,477





-





-





-





6,276,000





-





6,276,000

Share-based

compensation



34,390





55





-





-





1,157,925





-





-





-





1,157,980





-





1,157,980

Net loss for

the period



-





-





-





-





-





-





(8,034,970)





-





(8,034,970)





-





(8,034,970)

Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(1,597,147)





(1,597,147)





-





(1,597,147)



























































































Balance at

June 30,

2022



1,966,138





3,146





46,875



$ 75





48,260,633



$ 394,541





(11,071,015)





(102,066)





37,485,314





-





37,485,314



























































































Balance at

January 1,

2023



2,132,785





3,413





46,875



$ 75





52,557,552



$ 394,541





(14,572,425)





(950,720)





37,432,436





33,471





37,465,907



























































































Share-based

compensation



3,094





5





-





-





129,685





-





-





-





129,690





-





129,690

Capital

contributed

by minority

shareholder



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





36,105





36,105

Net loss for

the period



-





-





-





-





-





-





(7,089,881)





-





(7,089,881)





(26,083)





(7,115,964)

Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(1,534,482)





(1,534,482)





446





(1,534,036)



























































































Balance at

June 30,

2023



2,135,879





3,418





46,875



$ 75





52,687,237



$ 394,541





(21,662,306)





(2,485,202)





28,937,763





43,939





28,981,702





* On October 25, 2023, the Company consolidated its ordinary shares at the ratio of one-for-sixteen ("Share Consolidation"). Immediately following the Share Consolidation, the Company increased the authorized share capital to $800,000 divided into shares of which (i) 450,000,000 shares are designated as ordinary shares with a nominal or par value of $0.0016 per share, and (ii) 50,000,000 shares are designated as preferred shares with a nominal or par value of $0.0016 per share. All shares and per share data for all the periods presented have been retroactively restated.

Jowell Global Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (7,115,964)



$ (8,034,970)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization



202,822





195,420

Loss (income) from long-term investment



483,214





(172,416)

Credit loss for doubtful accounts



-





906,484

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



552,702





663,044

Inventory reserve



-





337,630

Deferred income taxes



-





(311,028)

Share-based compensation



129,690





1,157,980

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivables



1,670,275





(442,472)

Accounts receivable - related Parties



251,882





193,809

Inventories



(4,785,784)





(1,731,202)

Advance to suppliers



17,698,012





(1,155,484)

Advance to suppliers - related parties



(180,791)





(10,228,261)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(280,888)





36,012

Accounts payables



(236,633)





2,633,562

Accounts payables - related parties



(1,508,872)





(2,186,368)

Deferred revenue



(15,828,565)





2,107,320

Operating lease liabilities



(552,367)





(678,538)

Taxes payable



13,098





330,050

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(429,988)





192,449

Net cash used in operating activities



(9,918,157)





(16,186,979)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Due from affiliate



(3,177,354)





-

Purchase of intangible assets



(4,950)





-

Disposal of equipment



81,469





-

Purchase of equipment



(12,260)





(686,560)

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,113,095)





(686,560)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Private placements issuance



-





6,276,000

Proceeds from short-term loans



649,913





-

Repayment of short-term loans



(2,455,228)





-

Proceeds from related party loans



205,846





48,372

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(1,599,469)





6,324,372



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(103,551)





(405,752)



















Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



(14,734,272)





(10,954,919)



















Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



16,718,102





21,249,727



















Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,983,830



$ 10,294,808

Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















Cash



1,983,830





7,294,808

Restricted cash



-





3,000,000



















Total cash and restricted cash

$ 1,983,830



$ 10,294,808



















Supplemental disclosure information:















Cash paid for income tax

$ 2,761



$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ 39,388



$ 60,013



















Supplemental non-cash activities:















Cash paid in prior year for purchase of intangible assets

$ -



$ 794,010

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ (98,320)



$ 35,341



