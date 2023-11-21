U.S. Postal Service Strongly Positioned Ahead of Holiday Surge

Modernized Delivery Network and Efficient New Facilities Key to Consumer Savings

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches and online shopping activity intensifies, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is strongly positioned to handle the expected surge in package and mail deliveries in a superior and routine manner ahead of and following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"We will be the most affordable way to ship and mail holiday cheer this year." - Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy

"Our commitment is unwavering, and our preparation is thorough. We have been strategically planning early and leveraging significant investments in our people, infrastructure, delivery network, and technology," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. "Thanks to the Delivering for America plan, we will be the most affordable way to ship and mail holiday cheer this year."

USPS is built for the holidays with affordable, reliable shipping services to help its customers send more joy this season. The ongoing transformation of the Postal Service includes efficient new facilities and a modernized delivery network to better serve its customers this holiday season, and year-round.

To help customers experience seamless shipping and mailing during the holidays and beyond, USPS offers the following tips:

Send Early. Avoid the last-minute rush by sending items well before the recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates available online here. . Avoid the last-minute rush by sending items well before the recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates available online Use Online Tools – Customers can use Click-N-Ship to purchase shipping labels, order Priority Mail packaging, and schedule free carrier pick up directly from their home or office. The Postal Service also offers stamps, shipping supplies, collectibles, and unique items to customers online at The Postal Store. – Customers can useto purchase shipping labels, order Priority Mail packaging, and schedule free carrier pick up directly from their home or office. The Postal Service also offers stamps, shipping supplies, collectibles, and unique items to customers online at Stay Informed – Sign up for Informed Delivery, a free service from USPS that shows customers preview images of incoming mail, plus status updates about incoming and outbound packages. – Sign up for, a free service from USPS that shows customers preview images of incoming mail, plus status updates about incoming and outbound packages. Ship Safely – Metallic mercury and devices containing metallic mercury are always prohibited in the mail stream. This includes antique items such as thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors and similar devices. More information on shipping hazardous materials is available online here. – Metallic mercury and devices containing metallic mercury are always prohibited in the mail stream. This includes antique items such as thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors and similar devices. More information on shipping hazardous materials is available online Stay Updated – Utilize the Postal Service's convenient online USPS Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews to find resources, tools, and expert advice to help make holiday shipping and mailing effortless. – Utilize the Postal Service's convenient online USPS Holiday Newsroom atto find resources, tools, and expert advice to help make holiday shipping and mailing effortless.

No Holiday Surcharges

The Postal Service previously announced it will not levy any additional surcharges for customers this holiday season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers. There will be no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes. USPS will continue to be the most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.

Key Investments Ahead of the Holidays

In preparation for the 2023 peak holiday season, USPS made strategic investments under the Delivering for America plan, including:

USPS Ground Advantage: Introducing an affordable, reliable, and simple ground shipping solution with expected delivery within the U.S. in about 2-5 business days.

Hiring 10,000 Seasonal Employees: In addition to the 150,000 employees that have converted to full time career-positions with USPS in the past two years.

348 New Package Sorting Machines: Enhancing package processing capabilities with additional machines to be installed.

Increased Daily Package Processing Capacity to 70 Million: This expanded capacity eliminates the need for the Postal Service to lease temporary annexes.

More Reliable Ground Transportation: Shifting 95% of volume to more reliable ground transportation, reducing reliance on expensive air transportation.

"In the face of the busiest shipping season, the United States Postal Service stands ready," said DeJoy. "We are confident in our ability to handle the holiday season surge with the same efficiency and reliability that the nation has come to expect from us throughout the year."

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

