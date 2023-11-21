SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Barclays PLC of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024 - (NYSE: BCS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Barclays PLC.

Shareholders who purchased shares of BCS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: July 22, 2019 to October 12, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to his false public assertions, Barclays' CEO, Jes Staley, had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and potential criminal activity could, if discovered, bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the British Financial Conduct Authority'("FCA") inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

DEADLINE: January 2, 2024

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 2, 2024.

