MIRA Pharmaceuticals To Host Shareholder Update Call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), an innovative pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced it will host a shareholder update call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dr. Adam Kaplin, MD, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of MIRA, and Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of MIRA, will discuss the Company's recent announcement regarding its exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize Ketamir-2, a novel oral ketamine analog designed to revolutionize the landscape of depressive disorder treatments.

Shareholder Update Call Date: Friday, December 5, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in (U.S.): 1-877-269-7751 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0908 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1645560&tp_key=181adb3815

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through Friday, January 5, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13742854. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRA) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company developing an unscheduled novel synthetic THC analog. This novel compound is currently under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. MIRA1a, if approved by the FDA, could mark a significant advancement in addressing various neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders. Based on pre-clinical and animal studies conducted by the Company, the Company believes that MIRA1a may enhance the therapeutic potential for treating anxiety, cognitive decline, and neuropathic pain without the side effects of plant-based THC. Furthermore, the Company's studies show that MIRA1a may counteract the adverse cognitive effects often seen with THC, thereby potentially unmasking previously unseen positive therapeutic effects, such as cognitive performance enhancement.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s scientific review of MIRA1a concluded that MIRA1a would not be considered a controlled substance or listed chemical under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and its governing regulations or require scheduling during development.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.mirapharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MIRA," "we," "us," or "our"). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate,' "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will" or "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates, Ketamir-2 and MIRA1a. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of and those of our industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC (File No. 333-273024) and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform the statements to actual results or changed expectations except as required by law.

General Note

This press release discusses product candidates that are in early stage pre-clinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representations are made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the uses for which they are being studied. There is no assurance that either product candidate will proceed through development or will receive FDA approval for marketing.

