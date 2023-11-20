VTEX Strengthens North American Team With Addition of Five Retail Industry Leaders to its Strategic Advisory Board

VTEX Strengthens North American Team With Addition of Five Retail Industry Leaders to its Strategic Advisory Board

The five new members bring significant retail and digital commerce experience from brands like Amazon, Overstock.com, and Louis Vuitton



(PRNewsfoto/VTEX) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, expands its Strategic Advisory Board with five retail industry leaders. These key additions are pivotal in bolstering the company's presence and growth strategy in North America.

The five esteemed members joining the advisory board bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in the retail sector that will significantly enhance VTEX's ability to navigate the market's evolving opportunities.

The board's newest members include:

Angela Hsu has more than 20 years of experience in ecommerce, most recently as CMO of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.com. She refined her international expertise at Warner Bros. and has been named to the "Top Women in Retail" lists in 2020 by Women in Retail Leadership Circle and RIS News. has more than 20 years of experience in ecommerce, most recently as CMO of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.com. She refined her international expertise at Warner Bros. and has been named to the "Top Women in Retail" lists in 2020 by Women in Retail Leadership Circle and RIS News.

April Lane , chief ecommerce officer at Hearst, brings over 20 years of retail experience to the board, building new retail and ecommerce experiences for companies like L Brands, Nike, and Amazon. Most notably, she was the first CMO for Amazon Fresh, the GM of Amazon's Sports & Outdoors business, and built and launched Amazon Handmade. In addition to her role at Hearst, she is a board observer at Slickdeals and sits on the Senior Alumni Advisory Council for the Technology, Media, and Telecom practice at The Boston Consulting Group. , chief ecommerce officer at Hearst, brings over 20 years of retail experience to the board, building new retail and ecommerce experiences for companies like L Brands, Nike, and Amazon. Most notably, she was the first CMO for Amazon Fresh, the GM of Amazon's Sports & Outdoors business, and built and launched Amazon Handmade. In addition to her role at Hearst, she is a board observer at Slickdeals and sits on the Senior Alumni Advisory Council for the Technology, Media, and Telecom practice at The Boston Consulting Group.

Michael Relich has served as an advisory board member to multiple retail and ecommerce companies, such as Catch and Newmine, and has deep expertise in strategic planning, retail supply chain, investor relations, strategic planning, and more. Relich has 25 years under his belt working with some of the biggest brands in retail, including Crate & Barrel and Guess, where he served as COO and CIO. Michael has recently served as co-CEO of PacSun and is currently vice-chairman of the board. has served as an advisory board member to multiple retail and ecommerce companies, such as Catch and Newmine, and has deep expertise in strategic planning, retail supply chain, investor relations, strategic planning, and more. Relich has 25 years under his belt working with some of the biggest brands in retail, including Crate & Barrel and Guess, where he served as COO and CIO. Michael has recently served as co-CEO of PacSun and is currently vice-chairman of the board.

Silvia Mazzucchelli is a board director, executive and advisor with extensive experience in retail, and a track record as a successful leader of brand and business transformations. She brings 25 years experience as CEO, CMO, Divisional GM for brands like Guess Inc., TOMS Shoes, American Apparel, Modcloth, coupled with her tenure at The Boston Consulting Group. Mazzucchelli's contributions focus on strategy development, scaling consumer brands, go-to-market and strategic M&A: she will play a critical role in navigating the North American market's complexities. is a board director, executive and advisor with extensive experience in retail, and a track record as a successful leader of brand and business transformations. She brings 25 years experience as CEO, CMO, Divisional GM for brands like Guess Inc., TOMS Shoes, American Apparel, Modcloth, coupled with her tenure at The Boston Consulting Group. Mazzucchelli's contributions focus on strategy development, scaling consumer brands, go-to-market and strategic M&A: she will play a critical role in navigating the North American market's complexities.

Jean-Michel Kientz brings significant experience from the luxury goods, fashion, and beauty sector, having spent time as CIO with LVMH (parent company to brands like Louis Vuitton , Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs , and Tiffany's), Fast Retailing (Parent company to UNIQLO and Theory), and The Estée Lauder Companies. Kientz is currently serving as CTO for Harbor Freight Tools and specializes in omnichannel customer journeys, online digital solutions, data and analytics, cloud technologies, and customer service and fulfillment processes. brings significant experience from the luxury goods, fashion, and beauty sector, having spent time as CIO with LVMH (parent company to brands like, Christian Dior,, and Tiffany's), Fast Retailing (Parent company to UNIQLO and Theory), and The Estée Lauder Companies. Kientz is currently serving as CTO for Harbor Freight Tools and specializes in omnichannel customer journeys, online digital solutions, data and analytics, cloud technologies, and customer service and fulfillment processes.

The newly appointed members will work closely with VTEX leadership to provide strategic counsel on expansion, product marketing, sales strategies, and other crucial matters. They will participate in bi-annual meetings and advisory calls to ensure continued success in North America.

"We are honored to welcome these esteemed professionals to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, VTEX co-CEO. "Their collective knowledge and expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding our strategic decisions and bolstering our presence in North America."

VTEX is committed to strengthening its position in North America and becoming the backbone for connected commerce. Adding these accomplished advisors reinforces that commitment.

For more information about VTEX, please visit www.vtex.com .

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

VTEX Press Contact

Rachel Goodwill

Walker Sands, for VTEX

vtex@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTEX