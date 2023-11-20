MEXICO CITY AIRPORT TRUST ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EARLY TENDER CONSIDERATION FOR CASH TENDER OFFERS

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico City Airport Trust (" MEXCAT ") announced today that it is extending the offer to pay the Early Tender Consideration (as defined below) through the Expiration Time (as defined below) in connection with its previously announced tender offers (the " Tender Offers " and each, a " Tender Offer ") with respect to its (i) 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, (ii) 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, (iii) 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2046 and (iv) 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2047 (collectively, the " Notes "). As a result, holders of Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase (after any required proration), will be entitled to receive the applicable early tender consideration set forth in the Offer to Purchase (the " Early Tender Consideration "), which includes the applicable early tender premium set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in MEXCAT's Offer to Purchase (the " Offer to Purchase ") and Letter of Transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal "), in each case dated November 6, 2023. Except as described in this press release, the other terms of the Tender Offers as set forth in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged.

The Tender Offers are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 5, 2023, unless extended (such date and time with respect to a Tender Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Tender Offer, the " Expiration Time "). The previously announced withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2023 has now passed. Notes that have been validly tendered may no longer be withdrawn, and any Notes validly tendered on and after the date hereof and prior to the Expiration Time may not be withdrawn.

MEXCAT has engaged Barclays Capital Inc. and Santander US Capital Markets LLC to act as dealer managers for the Tender Offers (the " Dealer Managers "). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to Barclays Capital Inc. at +1 (800) 438-3242 (toll free) and +1 (212) 528-7581 (collect) and Santander US Capital Markets LLC at +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll free) and +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect). Requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at +1 (212) 430-3774 (Banks and Brokers) and +1 (855) 654-2015 (Toll-free). The Offer to Purchase and certain documents incorporated by reference therein are available at the following website: https://gbsc-usa.com/mexcat/.

The Tender Offers are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which MEXCAT is aware that the making of the Tender Offers would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Tender Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the respective Tender Offers will be deemed to be made on MEXCAT's behalf by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL WITH RESPECT TO ANY SECURITIES. THE TENDER OFFERS ARE BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, WHICH SET FORTH THE COMPLETE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFERS WHICH HOLDERS OF THE NOTES SHOULD CAREFULLY READ PRIOR TO MAKING ANY DECISION.

Neither the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal nor any documents related to the Tender Offers have been filed with, nor have they been approved or reviewed by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or any documents related to the Tender Offers, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. MEXCAT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

