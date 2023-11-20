Believe in the Magic of the Holiday Season with Princess Cruises

New Cheery Cocktails, Decked Out Decks, Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus and Favorite Festive Events Await at Sea

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holiday season is making its way to the Princess Cruises fleet to surprise and delight guests with festive experiences from new cocktails and holiday décor to special menus and favorite-themed events that are sure to deliver a memorable and joyful experience for all.

"Princess truly delivers a holiday spectacular, creating a warm atmosphere that feels like the perfect home away from home for our guests to simply relax and take in all of the distinctive moments of the season, without the stress of entertaining," said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage, Princess Cruises. "From new specialty cocktails or warm cocoa to holiday favorite movies and even a tree lighting ceremony with falling snow, it's easy to get into the holiday spirit at sea with Princess."

Eat, Drink and Be Merry!

Guests looking for some holiday cheer with a special cocktail have several festive options to choose from to toast to their memories of the past year, while looking towards a new one. Princess bartenders are stirring up several new drinks, including:

Autumn Elixir: Grey Goose, St Germain, orange Juice, apple Juice and sugar syrup, garnished with pomegranate and thyme

Charm with Pecan: Zacapa rum, Crème de cacao dark, Kahlua and cream, garnished with crushed pecan and star anise

Pumpkin Spice Martini: Elyx vodka, Bacardi spiced rum, pumpkin puree, sugar syrup and pumpkin spice syrup, garnished with graham cracker around the rim and cinnamon powder

The Jingle: Grey Goose White Peach and Rosemary Vodka, Kahlua, pomegranate syrup, fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice and ginger beer, garnished with cranberries and marshmallows

In addition, the new "I Love this Martini" menu, crafted in partnership with Diageo and Filthy® Premium Mixers & Garnishes, is now available across the fleet. The menu features all-time favorites, plus new twists like the Black Cherry Espresso Martini, made with Ketel One Vodka, Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur, Filthy® Black Cherry Syrup, and topped with Filthy® Black Cherries.

Princess has also announced a new partnership with The Macklowe Whiskey, the first luxury American single malt whiskey from creator Julie Macklowe and will feature the premium spirit on menus in time for holiday sailings. Using The Macklowe Kentucky Edition, Gold Bottle, delicious drinks will be shaken, stirred, poured, neat and garnished to perfection, in Gold Fashioned style.

A host of gourmet dining options and traditional go-to's will be served up again this season with Princess' signature Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus, created by world-renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin leading the Princess culinary arts team. Menu items include a five-course Thanksgiving feast, the meaningful and fun foods of Hanukkah, delectable Christmas dishes from the traditions around the world, and conclude with a sparkling New Year's Gala menu.

Festive Sprinkles of Joy

From evergreens adorning the decks to sparkling Christmas trees in the Piazzas, guests are treated to a host of holiday festivities including:

Holiday Wishes Variety Show

Hannukah Services and Menorah Lighting

Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition

Lighting of the Lights Ceremony to turn on the tree lights and start the snow falling machines complete with hot chocolate, mulled wine and eggnog

Family Gingerbread House Making Competition, judged by the Executive Chef, Pastry Chef, Captain and Entertainment Director

Holiday Family Movie Nights, featuring favorites like "Elf," "A Christmas Story" and "The Grinch"

Holiday Caroling in the Piazza

Santa's Arrival and Gift Giving

Pajama Breakfast with Stanley

Twas the Night Before Christmas Reading, where kids are encouraged to wear their PJs and enjoy hot chocolate

Interdenominational Church Services, led by guest volunteers or onboard teammates

Countdown to 2024 … 10, 9, 8 …!

After a Gala Dinner in the main dining rooms, guests sailing over New Year's will ring in 2024 with a festive countdown party in the Piazza, complete with a Champagne toast! A posh "Dom Perignon Lounge" vibe takes over the Wheelhouse Bar for revelers looking to sing, dance and enjoy a chic celebration.

Holiday cruises are still available, starting as low as $548 per person:

December 1 : 15-Day Southeast Asia & Japan ( Tokyo to Singapore ) on Diamond Princess

December 4 : 15-Day Hawaiian Islands on Discovery Princess

December 10 : 7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Regal Princess

December 10 : 7-Day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico on Caribbean Princess

December 17 : 10-Day Eastern Caribbean with Tortola Holiday on Caribbean Princess

December 20 : 10-Day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean Holiday on Ruby Princess

December 22 : 16-Day Hawaiian Islands Holiday on Crown Princess

December 23 : 7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico Holiday on Sky Princess

Cruisers wishing to book a holiday voyage are encouraged to contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or visit www.princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

