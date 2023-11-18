ACTFL Celebrates Achievement in Language Education

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL and Language Connects Foundation (LCF) are pleased to announce the 2023 recipients of the ACTFL & LCF Professional Awards, an annual program in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of language education.

These awards were presented in Chicago on Friday, November 17, as part of the ACTFL 2023 Annual Convention & World Languages Expo. The ceremony this year included two new awards which were introduced in early 2023, the ACTFL/LCF Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Classroom, and the LCF/Klett Award for Sustainable Development in the World Language Classroom.

The following ACTFL Professional Awards were granted:

ACTFL Leo Benardo Award for Innovation in K-12 Language Education: Vesna Dimitrieska, University of Indiana - Bloomington





ACTFL-NFMLTA/ MLJ Emma Marie Birkmaier Award for Doctoral Dissertation Research in World Language Education: Ye Shen , The Ohio State University





ACTFL Nelson Brooks Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Culture: Rebekah Bray Rankin , Lexington High School, MA





ACTFL Edwin Cudecki Award for Support for Language Education: Mathieu Ausseil , French For All





ACTFL/LCF Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Classroom : Daniel Verdugo , Huron High School, MI



The Chinese Program at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire ; accepted by Kaishan Kong Advanced Spanish Service Learning: Migration, Asylum, and Human Rights at the Border; accepted by Vivian Brates , Stanford University (CA) Glocal Engagement: the Critical Virtual Exchange and the Linguistic Landscape Fieldwork; accepted by Liling Huang , Boston University (MA), University of Buffalo (NY)

Kathleen Forrester , University of Michigan



Heidi Lechner , Libertyville High School, IL



The Global Classroom Project in Fairfax County Public Schools, VA; accepted by Beatrix Preusse-Burr and Andrea Martin-Jones

ACTFL-NYSAFLT Anthony Papalia Award for Excellence in Teacher Education: Kelly Arispe , Boise State University , ID





ACTFL-NFMLTA/ MLJ Paul Pimsleur Award for Research in World Language Education: Oana Costache , Dutch Center for Language Education; Eva S. Becker , University of Cologne ( Germany ); and Thomas Goetz , University of Vienna, Austria





ACTFL Wilga Rivers Award for Leadership in World Language Education (Postsecondary): Aleidine (Ali) Moeller , University of Nebraska-Lincoln





ACTFL Florence Steiner Award for Leadership in World Language Education (K-12): Mark Linsky , Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA





ACTFL/IALLT Award for Excellence in World Language Instruction Using Technology (K-12): Chrissy Roe, Spain Park High School, AL





ACTFL/Cengage/IALLT Postsecondary Award for Excellence in World Language Instruction Using Technology: Bobby Hobgood , University of North Carolina -Charlotte





ACTFL Melba D. Woodruff Award for Exemplary Elementary World Language Program:

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, IN; accepted by Shawn Smith, Superintendent of MSD of Lawrence Township (IN)

The ceremony opened with remarks by ACTFL Past-President Victoria Russell and featured acknowledgment of the 2023 Research Priorities Grants recipients, presentation of the 2023 NNELL Award for Outstanding Support of Early Second Language Learning as well as the Language Learning for Children Special Interest Groups Dr. Patricia (Pattie) Davis-Wiley Award

Learn more about the ACTFL & LCF Professional Awards program. The call for nominations, including self-nominations, will reopen in Spring 2024.

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

About LCF:

Launched in November 2022, The Language Connects Foundation (LCF) is a national not-for-profit and philanthropic organization created in partnership with our parent organization, ACTFL, to elevate the language education profession and promote the transformative power of language learning.

LCF's ultimate goal is to help ensure a diverse, well-prepared, and highly effective language educator workforce today and for generations to come.

