"Lap of Legends" will use cutting-edge technology to create the first-ever race pitting a real Formula 1 driver against virtual avatars of some of the greatest Williams Racing drivers of all-time.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Formula 1 racing, the pressure is always on. Most racing fans will never experience what it's like to be behind the wheel on the track, but we can all enjoy the ride. That is why Michelob ULTRA, the beer brand that always reminds us that joy is essential, is partnering with iconic Formula 1 team Williams Racing to bring fans even closer to the race with the upcoming "Lap of Legends" television special.

A Race 45 Years in the Making: Michelob ULTRA Celebrates Williams Racing Partnership with First-Ever Real vs. Virtual Race in New One-Of-A-Kind Television Special (PRNewswire)

"Lap of Legends" will celebrate the rich history of Williams Racing and spotlight seven of its legendary champion racers as they return to the track to compete in a first-of-its-kind real vs virtual 16-lap race.

Made possible with the help of innovative technology, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality to bring legendary Williams Racing racers back to the track, one real driver will face off against virtual versions of legendary former Williams Racing drivers for an epic showdown.

The one-hour television special will debut in Spring 2024 on AMC, BBC America, and The Roku Channel in the U.S. and will be distributed across 28 countries around the world. Fans can check out the "Lap of Legends" trailer now, just in time for the final U.S. race of the 2023 Formula 1 season – the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"We're once again using technology in service of great storytelling. With 'Lap of Legends,' we are delivering Michelob ULTRA's point of view with a unique piece of entertainment that fans will most surely enjoy," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "We're also incredibly proud to count on this partnership with Williams Racing; undoubtedly one of the most iconic names in the history of Formula 1."

To create the virtual drivers, Michelob ULTRA and Williams Racing analyzed thousands of hours of racing footage and historical data to mimic the speed racing style, technique and strategy of Formula 1 legends and their original cars. Drivers from different generations of Formula 1 will be featured in the television special, including Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Mario Andretti, and more.

"It's amazing to have a partner like Michelob ULTRA who are so ahead of the curve and creative to make a cutting-edge documentary that pushes the boundaries of sport and technology. We are all so excited to see this come together in 2024," said Paul Asencio, Chief Revenue Officer for Williams Racing.

With "Lap of Legends," Michelob ULTRA continues its history of bringing exceptional fan experiences to the world of sports and pushing innovation by tapping into advanced technology that inspires progress and reminds fans to enjoy the ride.

Stay tuned to @MichelobULTRA to learn more about the "Lap of Legends" television special.

About Michelob ULTRA:

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Williams Racing:

For over 45 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve.

About Anheuser-Busch:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

