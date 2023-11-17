Now is the time to enjoy White Castle Stuffing Season

The popular Thanksgiving side dish made with White Castle Sliders sold nationwide in grocery stores and restaurants now features a new version from musician and life-long Craver Fat Joe

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's WCS season! That's "White Castle Stuffing" season for those not in the know. White Castle, the iconic, family-owned business, reminds people that before the bells start jingling, before the yule tides, and before everyone starts belting what they want for Christmas, Thanksgiving must be celebrated! Of course, that celebration should include a freshly baked legendary White Castle stuffing recipe.

The popular Thanksgiving side dish made with White Castle Sliders sold nationwide in grocery stores and restaurants. (PRNewswire)

The bird may get the headlines, but the stuffing is doing the heavy lifting with these innovative Thanksgiving recipes.

White Castle's Original Slider Stuffing set a new standard on how Thanksgiving Day stuffing should be prepared. The recipe was first introduced in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders.

"Food, fellowship and memorable moments mark a great Thanksgiving, and White Castle is happy to have played a role in making that a reality for more than three decades," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "All of the Slider Stuffing recipes are simple to prepare but pack a heap of flavor, making it the preferred choice of both kitchen veterans and novices trying to make the ideal Thanksgiving side dish."

The White Castle culinary team produced a new hit in 2022 with the Kickin' Southwest Stuffin Muffins. Featuring corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers and Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, these muffins are small in stature but big in taste. Other versions of the Slider stuffing include the Impossible Slider Stuffing, which uses the Impossible Slider as the base, the Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and the Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing.

Remix! Fat Joe style! This year, the Craver Hall of Famer put his personal touch on the dish, calling it Fat Joe's Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing. Fat Joe's version features sauteed celery, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, shredded pepper jack cheese and Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, with a guest appearance from Sazón, a blend of spices that is a staple of many Puerto Rican, Dominican and Mexican cuisines.

All recipes mentioned can be prepared using Sliders purchased fresh from White Castle restaurants or frozen from retail stores across the U.S.

"The bird may get the headlines, but it's the stuffing doing the heavy lifting with these innovative Thanksgiving recipes," Richardson said. "You'll always receive an invitation to join in the festivities as long as you continue to bring a White Castle Slider Stuffing recipe."

The recipes for White Castle's Original Slider Stuffing and its Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins are below. For the other stuffing recipes and additional recipe ideas using White Castle menu items, visit www.whitecastle.com/crave-central/recipes.

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

Ingredients:

10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a Castle restaurant or a local retailer) 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Add diced celery and seasonings. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

White Castle Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins

Prep Time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: Approx. 18

Ingredients:

10 TBLS Butter 12 Jalapeño Sliders chopped into ½ inch pieces 3 large jalapeño peppers diced (1 cup) - leave the seeds for a spicier muffin 1 poblano pepper diced (1 cup) – leave the seeds for more spice 1 red bell pepper diced (1 cup) 1 cup frozen corn Green onion sliced (2/3 cup) 2 TBLS chili powder 1 tsp salt ½ tsp pepper 3 eggs 1½ cups chicken broth ½ cup breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add diced peppers and sauté until soft. Add the corn and green onions, turn off heat. Add chili powder, salt and pepper. In a large bowl, mix vegetables with sliders and breadcrumbs. Combine your broth and eggs. Pour broth & egg mixture over slider mixture and blend well. Scoop into buttered muffin tin or use cupcake wrappers.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle