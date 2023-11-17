Kangsters' Wheely-X: A Groundbreaking Fusion of Mobility and Gaming Recognized at CES 2024

South Korean Startup Honored for Transformative Wheelchair Treadmill Innovation

SEOUL, South Korean, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangsters, a trailblazing South Korean startup, is proud to announce that its revolutionary product, Wheely-X, has been honored at CES 2024, earning recognition for its innovative approach to inclusive mobility and gaming. The Wheely-X, a groundbreaking wheelchair treadmill, not only redefine the traditional wheelchair experience but also propels Kangsters into the realm of disabled esports.

Kangsters received the CES 2024 Innovation Award in 'Accessibility & Aging Tech' with Wheely-X (PRNewswire)

Wheely-X: A Leap Forward in Mobility

The Wheely-X goes beyond conventional mobility solutions by seamlessly integrating a treadmill with a wheelchair. Equipped with advanced sensors, users can effortlessly control speed and direction through gestures or a mobile app, making physical activity and gaming accessible for individuals with diverse mobility levels.

Gaming Redefined: Disabled E-sports Recognition

Wheely-X's integration with specially designed games has transformed virtual wheelchair racing, positioning Kangsters as a pioneer in disabled esports. Kangsters envisions a future where wheelchair gaming becomes a mainstream phenomenon, fostering inclusivity and diversity in the gaming landscape.

CES 2024 Honoree: A Testament to Innovation

As a CES 2024 honoree, Kangsters will showcase the Wheely-X at their booth in Eureka Park. The immersive experience promises to unveil new features, share user success stories, and underscore Kangsters' commitment to inclusive design, showcasing the transformative power of technology in creating a more accessible and inclusive world.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Inclusivity and Accessibility in Gaming

Kangsters' Wheely-X is not merely a product; it's a catalyst for change. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to inclusivity, Kangsters envisions a future where mobility challenges become opportunities for innovation. As the disabled esports realm recognizes the transformative power of Wheely-X, Kangsters continues to redefine what's possible for individuals with mobility challenges, one innovation at a time.

Visit the Kangsters booth in Eureka Park at CES 2024 to witness the future of inclusive mobility and gaming.

About Kangsters

Kangsters, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), is a tech venture dedicated to enhancing the well-being of individuals with varying mobility levels. Specializing in innovative solutions that blend mobility and gaming, their groundbreaking product, Wheely-X, is a wheelchair treadmill that seamlessly integrates with a wheelchair, enabling users to control speed and direction effortlessly. Kangsters aspires to be a leader in disabled esports by transforming virtual wheelchair racing, envisioning a future where wheelchair gaming is mainstream. Committed to creating a more accessible and inclusive world, Kangsters focuses on improving life conditions through purposeful technology.

