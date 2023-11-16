Top Latina Leadership Speaker Gaby Natale Keynotes at Walmart Global Headquarters

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Latina speaker and triple EMMY winning journalist Gaby Natale, delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Walmart Global Headquarters as part of the "Live and Lead" Speaker Series. The event brought together over 1300 Walmart associates from across the globe, uniting them to learn from Gaby Natale about the importance of pioneering, breaking barriers, and embracing uniqueness.

In her address, Gaby Natale emphasized the significance of embracing a pioneer spirit. She encouraged the audience to recognize and leverage their uniqueness as a competitive advantage, redefining what is possible in their professional journeys. She stressed the value of authenticity and innovation as essential drivers for personal and collective success.

"It's been a privilege to share insights and inspiration with the incredible team at Walmart, the Fortune #1 company on the planet. The 'Live and Lead' Speaker Series is a testament to Walmart's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and inclusion. I'm thrilled to collaborate with their mission of developing diverse corporate leaders who will drive positive change", said Natale.

After the keynote address, Gaby Natale had the opportunity to visit Walmart's international building and the Sam's Club global headquarters. During these visits, she engaged in meaningful discussions with key leaders in mentorship circles and employee resource groups (ERGs).

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

