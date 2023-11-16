Over 1000 Innovative Customers Partner with Unite Us on a Joint Mission to Improve Health in Communities

With over 1M services on its platform in 44 states, this milestone enables customers and social service partners to connect people in need more seamlessly to community-based care.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading technology company that enables cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1,000 customers and 1M services on its platform in early Q4. This milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration and the tireless efforts of Unite Us' customers and partners who work together to address drivers of health (DOH) for people and families in need.

Washington County Memorial Hospital , located in Potosi, MO, joins Unite Us as its 1,000th customer along with an incredible list of hundreds of government agencies, health plans, health care systems, HIEs, and national foundation partners - including Lexington Medical Center, Center for Employment Opportunities , Georgia Department of Veteran Affairs , Coordinated Behavioral Health Services , and Care Partner Network just in the last few quarters. These organizations, along with the critical community partners on the Unite Us platform, are the leading innovators who recognize social drivers of health are key to overall health and the power of collaboration. By leveraging Unite Us' cutting-edge software, these organizations proactively identify DOH needs, securely deliver those last-mile services through a connected and accountable network, and help social care organizations receive reimbursement for their impact on whole-person care.

"This milestone was only made possible because of our community, health care, and government partners' everlasting commitment to improving how we collectively deliver better care," said Dan Brillman, Co-Founder and CEO at Unite Us. "Our commitment to transforming care delivery, fostering innovation, and supporting our customers' and community partners' missions to efficiently care for their patients as one connected community remain our top priorities."

As the only solution helping organizations identify individual, population, and geographic needs and provide actionable recommendations to help providers address them, Unite Us is powering accountable social care networks in 44 states and servicing needs through its platform, such as food insecurity, housing and shelter, behavioral health, and individual and family support.

Unite Us continues to work with its customers and partners on new innovations. Over the last few years, the company has launched several groundbreaking solutions to help communities identify, connect, and deliver social and healthcare services for people in need. Its Social Needs System (SNS™) has become the gold standard for identifying and measuring DOH for individuals and communities, allowing community-based organizations (CBOs) to assess needs and provide actionable guidance for social interventions. In 2022, Unite Us launched its Social Care Payments Solution , a first-of-its-kind, designed to bridge the gap between funders of care and community-based organizations, enabling social care reimbursement at scale.

"As we move forward, our team is dedicated to bringing communities together through our cutting-edge technology that prioritizes the needs of our community and customer partners so they are aligned, efficient, and effective," said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and President at Unite Us. "This focus will allow us to have a more significant impact - ensuring we can optimize user engagement within our networks and help collectively improve user performance in delivering care."

Government agencies, health plans, health systems, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company, enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

