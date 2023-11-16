Light Up Indoor and Outdoor Spaces with Showstopping Christmas Light Effects from Gemmy

Illuminate Your Home with Festive, Fun, and Elegant Lighting

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the Christmas spirit by decorating your home with visually stunning and festive lighting displays from Gemmy, sold at The Home Depot.

LIGHTSHOW® PROJECTION™: Gorgeous Christmas Spotlights That Instantly Bring the Dazzle

SNOWFLURRY ® : Blanket your home, garage, or indoor walls with a flurry of wintry snowflakes. Remote-controlled and equipped with 61 color and effect combinations, this amazing spotlight projects up to 30-ft wide. A convertible tripod stake makes indoor or outdoor setup a snap. : Blanket your home, garage, or indoor walls with a flurry of wintry snowflakes. Remote-controlled and equipped with 61 color and effect combinations, this amazing spotlight projects up to 30-ft wide. A convertible tripod stake makes indoor or outdoor setup a snap.

Whirl-A-Motion™ Plus with 6 Slides : Display an eye-catching focal point with six interchangeable, Christmas-themed slides featuring a large white image and colorful, whirling Christmas icons. Also includes a convertible tripod stake for easy indoor or outdoor setup. : Display an eye-catching focal point with six interchangeable, Christmas-themed slides featuring a large white image and colorful, whirling Christmas icons. Also includes a convertible tripod stake for easy indoor or outdoor setup.

Whirl-A-Motion™ SNOWFLURRY ® : Four beautiful, whirling snowflakes project up to 15-ft wide with this magical spotlight. Ornately designed, each snowflake displays bright white light. : Four beautiful, whirling snowflakes project up to 15-ft wide with this magical spotlight. Ornately designed, each snowflake displays bright white light.

Kaleidoscope™ Starburst Tree Topper: Add a sparkling final touch with this showstopping Christmas tree topper. Featuring an elegant starburst design, glittering classic white light projects for a magnificent effect. : Add a sparkling final touch with this showstopping Christmas tree topper. Featuring an elegant starburst design, glittering classic white light projects for a magnificent effect.

ColorMotion™: Easily Display Vibrant, Pre-Programmed Light Shows

Deluxe Icicle Light Strings in Multicolor or White : Display a synchronized light show in multicolor or bright white. Incredible effects with a dynamic, eye-catching light show in a set of 24 icicles. : Display a synchronized light show in multicolor or bright white. Incredible effects with a dynamic, eye-catching light show in a set of 24 icicles.

Deluxe C9 Multicolor Light String : Feature a dazzling, synchronized light show with this set of multicolor classic C9 bulbs. : Feature a dazzling, synchronized light show with this set of multicolor classic C9 bulbs.

Candy Cane Pathway Stakes: Create a welcoming entrance with whimsical, color-changing candy cane pathway stakes, available in sets of four. : Create a welcoming entrance with whimsical, color-changing candy cane pathway stakes, available in sets of four.

Shooting Star®: Showcase Exquisite and Elegant Falling Light Effect

White Icicle : For an enchanting falling light effect, hang Shooting Star ® Icicle light strings from rooflines, trees, or anywhere you enjoy Christmas lights. : For an enchanting falling light effect, hang Shooting StarIcicle light strings from rooflines, trees, or anywhere you enjoy Christmas lights.

Icy Blue and White Icicle: For a dual-color display, this icicle light string features icy blue and white falling light. : For a dual-color display, this icicle light string features icy blue and white falling light.

Shop the entire Christmas lighting collection in-stores and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

