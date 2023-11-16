J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital Partners with Blue Horizon Advisors to Fuel Early Stage Biotech and Innovative Drug Development in Abu Dhabi

Application Period Opens Today, November 16, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Life Sciences Private Capital and Blue Horizon Advisors announce the launch of the inaugural J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Life Sciences Innovation Summit, which seeks to attract top caliber, early stage entrepreneurs in life sciences to both compete for top prizes and seed the growth of the emerging scientific innovation hub in Abu Dhabi. The two-day Summit will take place in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week on May 14th – 15th, 2024.

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital and Blue Horizon Advisors are collaborating with Lyfebulb, an innovation accelerator that sources the most impactful solutions addressing true patient needs, to conduct the event. Entrepreneurs with therapies to better manage and care for diseases that are prevalent in the Emirati region are invited to submit applications. Examples of these diseases include, but are not limited to, diabetes, obesity, cardiometabolic disease, oncology, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, lysosomal storage disease, and rare monogenic disorders.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Blue Horizon to really shine the light on the opportunities for emerging growth biopharma companies in Abu Dhabi," stated Dr. Stephen Squinto, Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. "We see potential for Abu Dhabi to become another major hub of biotech innovation, and we look forward to showcasing the next generation of life science entrepreneurs and hearing from some of the world's most renowned scientists and business leaders as summit speakers."

The challenge is currently accepting applications here through January 22, 2024. After a 10-week application period and a thorough analysis by expert scientists and investors, 10 applicants will be shortlisted as finalists and will receive an invitation to listen to industry-esteemed speakers and pitch their business solutions over the course of a two-day summit, which will take place at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The following expert panel of judges who will assess the innovators include:

Laurie Glimcher , MD, President and CEO at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Jorge Guzman , MD, CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

David Hung , MD, Founder, President and CEO at Nuvation Bio

Anya Schiess , Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

Abu Dhabi Department of Health Representative

Blue Horizon Life Sciences Representative

Upon review and selection by the judges, winners will be announced. Importantly, all finalists will be afforded the opportunity to present a detailed business plan to the J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital team, Blue Horizon Advisors and other regional investment organizations for investment opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital to conduct this innovation summit in Abu Dhabi," said Nabil Kobeissi, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Horizon Advisors. "We fully believe in the potential of life sciences, in terms of talent and development, and we will continue to be a driving force to enable the region to achieve its full potential. Partnering on this inaugural event will be one of many initiatives that we are implementing to achieve our goal of seeding a thriving life sciences ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the broader region."

Applicants may submit information now through January 22, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. EDT by visiting: https://lyfebulb.com/innovation-challenges/j-p-morgan-asset-management-life-sciences-innovation-summit-application/

The competition is free to enter from anywhere in the world. Applications must come from registered companies rather than individuals. Official eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions, can be found at https://lyfebulb.com/terms-amp-conditions-life-sciences-innovation-summit/

Finalists will be selected and notified in February, 2024.

About J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment team within J.P. Morgan Asset Management Alternatives, founded in late 2022. Life Sciences Private Capital launched its first early-stage biotechnology venture capital fund in early 2023, focused on building "move-the-needle" innovations that will ultimately improve quality of lives worldwide. The group aims to leverage J.P. Morgan's market position in healthcare investment banking and business banking, robust relationships with the largest pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, and the tenure of the Life Sciences Private Capital investment team and strategic advisors to form, capitalize, and support leading, innovative life sciences companies.

For more information: J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital press release.

About Blue Horizon Advisors

Blue Horizon Advisors is the independent private investment arm of a leading, multi-billion dollar single United Arab Emirates (UAE) family office. Blue Horizon Advisors comprises of leading investment professionals in Europe and the UAE and undertakes global strategic investments in public markets, private markets and real estate.

Most recently, Blue Horizon Advisors established a Life Sciences vertical ("BHLS"), with a mission to becoming a prominent and influential force within the MENA region's thriving life sciences sector.

BHLS is committed to enhancing health through research and development of innovative therapies and diagnostic tools to improve and prolong lives. BHLS is poised to execute its strategic vision through a multifaceted approach, encompassing strategic acquisitions, robust in-house development initiatives, dynamic joint ventures with global industry leaders / innovators to foster knowledge exchange, and pivotal collaborations with key stakeholders in our ecosystem, including esteemed hospitals, renowned universities, regulatory authorities as well as local and global investment houses.

