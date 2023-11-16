J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Two Exchange-Traded Funds

Funds are expected to liquidate Winter 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming liquidation and dissolution of two exchange-traded funds: JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) and JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD) (collectively, the "ETFs").

Shareholders may buy and sell their shares up to and including the last day of trading prior to the de-listing date at market prices on The Nasdaq Stock Market® LLC. The last day of trading for CIRC and UPWD on Nasdaq is Friday, December 15, 2023.

ETF Name Ticker De-listing Date Liquidation Date JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF CIRC 12/18/2023 On or around

12/26/2023 JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF UPWD 12/18/2023 On or around

12/26/2023

Proceeds from the liquidations will be distributed to shareholders at net asset value as of the liquidation date.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of either of the ETFs on the ETFs' liquidation date will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares.

Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares if shares are held in a taxable account, and such shareholders should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.

