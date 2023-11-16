Halia Therapeutics Appoints Former Amgen Scientists, Lisa Shamon, Ph.D., as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Xianne Leong Penny, Ph.D., as Senior Medical Director

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Lisa Shamon, Ph.D., as the company's Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Additionally, Xianne Penny, Ph.D., NREMT, was appointed as Senior Medical Director.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming both Dr. Shamon and Dr. Penny as we expand Halia's leadership team during an exciting time of growth for our company, as we prepare to initiate the second phase of clinical studies for our lead asset, HT-6184," said Dr. David J. Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics, "Their experience in regulatory affairs and vast scientific knowledge will contribute significantly to help drive Halia's vision of developing therapeutics targeting the inflammasome across multiple disease states and indications."

Dr. Lisa Shamon has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical biotechnology space, having led multiple programs through early- through late-stage development. Lisa has expertise in regulatory strategies and global interactions for oncology and other therapeutic areas, including rare diseases.

Dr. Lisa Shamon said: "I am honored to be a part of Halia's innovative team that is generating breakthrough NLRP3-targeted therapeutics. The company's therapy has the potential to improve patients' lives in several therapeutic areas. I am - looking forward to helping drive this therapy forward and contribute in the effort to make it accessible to as many patients as possible." excited

Prior to joining Halia Therapeutics, Dr. Shamon held several regulatory affairs positions at various companies, including Alza Corporation, Exelixis, Inc., Aeglea BioTherapeutics, FivePrime Therapeutics, Inc., and Amgen, Inc. Dr. Shamon received her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois of Chicago in Pharmacognosy, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the North Carolina State University.

Dr. Xianne Penny is an immuno-oncology specialist and has dedicated many years of her career to research in this field.

"With my background in immuno-oncology and having handled several investigational drugs in parallel, I am confident that my expertise honed from my time in academic and the pharmaceutical space will contribute to Halia's efforts in treating multiple diseases by targeting the underlying source of inflammation."

Dr. Xianne Penny previously held the role of senior principal clinical immunologist at Amgen, with a focus on early and late phase clinical trials, including life cycle management. She received her Ph.D. from Stanford University, and her B.S. from Brown University. Xianne holds two patents and was a finalist in the L'Oreal For Women in Science Prize (Singapore) in 2016.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

