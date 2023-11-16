Erie Insurance Offers Tips for Choosing Cyber-Safe Toys This Holiday Season

Follow these smart toy tips to mitigate risk of identity theft

ERIE, Pa. , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches and children build their gift lists, smart toys may be at the top of the list. By 2027, the smart toy market is expected to exceed $24 billion but internet-connected toys, which typically have a built-in microphone and speaker, can potentially expose children and others in their household to data or identity theft. Erie Insurance is offering tips on which toy features to watch for and monitor to ensure families have a safe and happy holiday.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, smart toys run the risk of being accessed by criminals, just like any smart device. Erie Insurance, which offers coverage to help people recover from identity theft, is bringing attention to the risks and what parents should consider before purchasing a smart toy this year.

What should I know about the toy?

Conduct an internet search to see if there are any articles or complaints regarding security or privacy issues. Using terms such as "toy name" + "privacy" will yield results.

Research security updates by searching "toy name" + "firmware" or "software" update. If there is not an option to update the software, it may be an indication that the company does not regularly update its software, which could leave the toy vulnerable to security breaches.

See what watchdog and safe harbor groups have to say. Reviews and recommendations are common for children's toys.

What features should I understand?

Know what the microphone and speaker will be doing within the toy. Does it communicate back to the child and answer questions? Does it record? How long does it hold onto a recording? Be cautious about the data provided. It is essential to carefully review the terms, conditions and privacy policies to understand how the data collected will be used and protected.

Determine the usage of Bluetooth on the toy. What does the Bluetooth connection do? Is there a PIN associated with it? Without a PIN, the Bluetooth connection can be accessed by anyone and monitored to find vulnerabilities. With a PIN, the connection is essentially locked, and other devices cannot access it.

Understand what data is being accessed by the pairable app. Does it need access to an email or credit card? Does it connect to social media accounts? Does it require access to the photo gallery?

Look for parental controls. Are there parental controls within the app or toy? How can a parent manage data and its use?

Smart toys are educational and fun for children, but researching smart toys ahead of time and choosing wisely can give parents added peace of mind.

Parents can also add Identity Theft Recovery coverage to their homeowners or renters policy as an additional precaution.

"With Erie Insurance's Identity Theft Recovery coverage, a customer would have access to their very own case manager who can help them take care of the many time-consuming tasks that have to be done to restore a person's credit following identity theft, such as contacting credit bureaus and writing letters to governmental bodies like the Social Security Administration," said Michelle Tennant, vice president of Product Management, Erie Insurance. "The coverage also pays some of the costs associated with identity theft, which may include not only lost wages but also filing fees for reapplying for loans or other types of credit, certain legal fees and more."

Tennant recommends parents talk with their insurance agent to find out more about the specific benefits of Erie Insurance's Identity Theft Recovery coverage, which is included with any of the ErieSecure® homeowners bundles.

