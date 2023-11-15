SGNL.ai is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGNL.ai, the industry's first Continuous Access Management company, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. SGNL was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

SGNL.ai announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview during Microsoft Ignite.

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security.

SGNL is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement .

"Security has and continues to be a significant priority and area of investment for businesses as their systems and processes need to keep pace with the ongoing sophistication of adversaries," said Erik Gustavson, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of SGNL.ai. "Given our aligned priorities, we are excited to be teaming with Microsoft to ensure Security Copilot meets the needs of customers."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

With an initial team of security experts and executives who formerly worked at Google, Microsoft, Okta and Salesforce, SGNL is working to modernize enterprise authorization. SGNL's continuous access management platform provides zero standing access, protecting access to sensitive data and guarding against potential security compromises. SGNL. was founded in 2021 with venture backing from Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL visit https://sgnl.ai.

