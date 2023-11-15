Morpheus Space Unveils Journey Software for Fully Integrated Mission Planning

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, the leading provider of in-space mobility products, today announced the release of its highly-anticipated space mobility software known as Journey.

After years of development under the guidance of a team including former leadership at NASA and Mercedes-Benz, Journey will allow select clients to design, simulate, and operate their own custom space missions. These all-in-one, high-fidelity decision and simulation tools are just the beginning of a larger shift in how the aerospace industry will plan and execute mobility for space missions, from in-space transfer to station keeping to de-orbiting.

"Today marks not only an important milestone for our company, but the entire new space industry as a whole," says Morpheus Space CEO and co-founder Daniel Bock. "Our team has simplified satellite mission design and analysis, integrating advanced engineering models with seamless UI to radically accelerate access to space."

Journey will enable both industry veterans and aerospace newcomers alike to rapidly design, simulate, and operate their satellite missions at scale. By supporting space mobility from the earliest stages of mission and system design through to operations, Journey stands as a unique one-stop-shop for satellite mobility solutions.

"The Journey software is the most accessible platform for in-space mobility allowing this multifaceted industry to do more in less time than ever before," says incoming Morpheus Space President Kevin Lausten. "The Morpheus team has created a full-suite planning product that will become a 'go-to' for those looking to establish successful operations of their assets in space."

About Morpheus Space:

Founded in 2018, Morpheus Space's ascent from an R&D-focused endeavor to a pioneering commercial force is nothing short of revolutionary. Guided by visionary principles, the company's accomplishments include propulsion system tests on nanosatellites, successful collision avoidance maneuvers in space, and plethora of software innovation in space mobility. These achievements underscore Morpheus Space's commitment to pushing boundaries and defying norms in pursuit of a safer, and more accessible space future.

