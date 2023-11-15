KLYMIT WATERPORT 2.0 GALLON SELECTED AS WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING's 2024 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit , a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, announced today its Klymit WaterPORT 2.0 Gallon was selected as a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards! The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024.

The addition of pressurized water to Klymit's outdoor lineup, has allowed Klymit to continue to provide outdoor enthusiasts with a comfortable outdoor experience. The Klymit WaterPORT 2.0 Gallon holds water pressurized with the built-in hand pump camp. It features a five-patterned high-pressure nozzle, designed to bring the convenience of pressurized water anywhere you travel, to tackle anything from residual adventure dirt in the car to spraying sandy feet at the beach. The Klymit WaterPORT 2.0 Gallon is available at klymit.gathroutdoors.com for $144.99 MSRP.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Good Housekeeping as it highlights how well the products within the Klymit brand work together to provide outdoor enthusiasts with a comfortable outdoor experience in all aspects of travel," said Sara Lawhead, VP of Product Innovation, Gathr Outdoors. "The WaterPORT tank helps outdoor adventurers and on-the-go families enjoy the convenience of a hose away from home. From rinsing off camp dishes to showering before zipping up the tent at night, WaterPORT helps users spend more time enjoying shared activities and less time dealing with the corresponding cleanup."

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit, visit klymit.gathroutdoors.com. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: klymit.gathroutdoors.com .

